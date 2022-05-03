Flamengo has 3 of the 5 most valuable players in Brazil, says study; see the top 10

Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Pedro, all from Flamengo, are 3 of the 5 most valuable players in Brazil, according to the CIES Football Observatory

According to a study by CIES Football Observatoryreleased this Monday (2), the Flamengo have 3 From 5 most valuable players in Brazilian football.

In the list prepared by the institute, estimates are made of the approximate transfer values ​​of each athlete, adding factors such as age, remaining time of contract with their current team, passage through selection and performance on the field according to the difficulty of the championships.

The relationship leader is the attacker gabigol, who is 25 years old and has a contract until 2024 with Rubro-Negro, in addition to having worn the Brazil shirt on several occasions. Your estimated transfer value is 38.5 million euros (R$ 203.34 million).

At the top-5 of the study, two more flamenguists appear: the midfielder arrascaeta (2nd), evaluated in 29.5 million euros (R$ 155.8 million), and the forward Pedro (5th), quoted in 25.6 million euros (R$ 135.21 million).

In other words: adding the flamenguist trio, the estimated total value of transfers is incredible 93.6 million euros (R$ 494.35 million).

At the ranking of the 10 most valuable, a highlight is also the palm treeswhich has two players on the list: the steering wheel Danilo and the sock Raphael Veiga.

Traditional star revealer, the saints also featured two names in the rankingas their tradition dictates.

Flamengo players posed before the match against Universidad Católica EFE/Alberto Valdes

Check out the top 10:

1. Gabigol (Flamengo): 38.5 million euros (R$ 203.34 million)

two. Arrascaeta (Flamengo): 29.5 million euros (R$ 155.8 million)

3. Danilo (Palmeiras): 28.1 million euros (R$ 110.91 million)

4. Zaracho (Atlético-MG): 26.3 million euros (R$ 138.9 million)

5. Pedro (Flamengo): 25.6 million euros (R$ 135.21 million)

6. Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras): 25.1 million euros (R$ 132.57 million)

7. Luiz Henrique (Fluminense): 24.1 million euros (R$ 127.28 million)

8. Marcos Leonardo (Santos): 23.2 million euros (R$ 122.53 million)

9. Gabriel Pirani (Santos): 22.9 million euros (R$ 120.95 million)

10. Helinho (Red Bull Bragantino): 21.6 million euros (R$ 114.08 million)