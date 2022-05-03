Flamengo has eight absences for the duel against Talleres in Libertadores

Credit: Marcelo Cortes – Publicity – Flamengo

Holder of 100% success in Group H, Flamengo has another challenge for the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday (04). At 19:00 (Brasília time), the red-black team visits Talleres, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, being able to stamp their passport in the round of 16.

For the match, coach Paulo Sousa will have a select list of casualties. In all, there will be eight absences, two of which are holders. On the eve of the match, the list of related teams was released by Flamengo with two extra absences, Léo Pereira and Marinho. The defender felt pain in the back of the thigh, while the striker fractured a rib in the duel against Altos, for the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to the duo, names like Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Fabricio Bruno, Rodrigo Caio, Vitinho and Matheus França will be low in the confrontation against the brothers.

The good news among the players listed for the Libertadores game is Ayrton Lucas. The reinforcement hired by the red-black was a concern after feeling pain in his ankle, but was released by the medical department, and should appear as an option on the bench.

The Mais Querido is already at the airport and will soon depart for Córdoba, Argentina! 🇦🇷✈️ #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/Ryvs87X0qP — Flamengo (@Flamengo) May 3, 2022

STORY CAN BE WRITTEN

If they beat Talleres in Cordoba, Flamengo will reach, for the first time in their participation in the continental tournament, the mark of four consecutive triumphs in the first four rounds of the same edition.

Last season, still under the command of Rogério Ceni, Fla came to set the mark of three consecutive victories, a feat achieved in the current edition of Libertadores, but ended up drawing in the next round. In front of Talleres, a record index can be enshrined.

DATA SHEET: TALLERES x FLAMENGO

Date and time: May 4th – 7pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium – Cordoba (ARG)

Reason: Copa Libertadores – Group Stage – 4th round

Where to watch live: ESPN

Probable Flemish: Saints; Filipe Luís, Pablo, Arão and Isla; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.