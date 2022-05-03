Flamengo wants Pedro on the field in key games until defining the future

The end of Pedro’s goal fast motivated him to talk about his future with the Flamengo shirt, leaving open the possibility of hearing proposals and being negotiated in the middle of this year. The club does not aim to offer him to the market, but is aware of the striker’s interest in having more minutes on the field. And he tends to have good chances in key knockout games, for example, to return to being the protagonist.

Soon after scoring a goal against Altos-PI, last Sunday, Pedro stressed that “in the middle of the year we talk, see what is best for all of us”. If he and Fla choose to negotiate by then, the striker would still have opportunities to shine in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, taking into account the scheduled competition schedule and the transfer window deadline. .

> Paulo Sousa explains what he expects from Pedro: ‘It’s very simple’

The next transfer window for Brazilian football runs from July 18 to August 15. The schedule of the aforementioned knockout tournaments has the following predictions:

BRAZIL’S CUP

Round of 16 – 06/22, 06/23, 07/13 and 07/14

Quarterfinals – 07/27, 07/28 and 08/17 and 08/18

LIBERATORS

Round of 16 – First games: week of 6/29 / Return games: week of July 6

Quarterfinals – First games: week of 3/8 / Games back: week of 10/8

BRAZILIAN AND CAST SHOOTING

Pedro scored one of Flamengo’s goals in the 2-2 victory over Altos in the Copa do Brasil (Photo: Gilvan De Souza / Flamengo)

Paulo Sousa has often guided Pedro in order to adapt his positioning, with and without the ball, to his game model. Pedro himself confirmed the conversations. And, with the calendar being increasingly narrowed, shirt 21 should have a greater space between the holders, which can contribute to him catapulting his respective numbers of the current season.

For now, he is living his least effective year in terms of goal participation: he scores a goal or gives some assistance every 185 minutes. In all, there are four goals and a pass to the ball in the net, in 19 games (or 822 minutes), eight starting as a starter.

> See the Brasileirão table

Pedro was on the field for 45 minutes or more on the field only nine times: against Altos-PI, Athletico, Vasco, Bangu, Resende, Botafogo, Madureira, Audax and Boavista.

The detailed schedule for the 11th round onwards of the Brasileirão has not yet been released by the CBF, but Flamengo should have about ten more games by mid-July. And Pedro has already shown enough ability to shine and be decisive, as he was in the 2020 edition, for example. To see if new opportunities will be given and, if so, taken advantage of by the talented striker, who today lives with uncertainty about his future at Ninho do Urubu.

SELECTION ON RADAR

Pedro in action for the Brazilian Tite Team (Photo: Official CBF)

It is also worth noting that the fact that Pedro was annoyed by the lower-than-expected minutes also reflects the athlete’s objective of competing in the World Cup. In the last call-up for the qualifiers, in March, Pedro (as well as Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro) was on Tite’s pre-list, but ended up not being called up for the games against Chile and Bolivia.

The number 21 shirt was already remembered by Tite during this period before the Qatar World Cup and praised, on some occasions, by the coach of the National Team, who indicated him to be called up to the Tokyo Olympics, something that Fla vetoed and generated differences. internal.

TO ENGAGE AFTER FASTING

Speaking of Flamengo’s denial, Pedro’s refusal to offer Palmeiras, in Februarywere another off-field chapter involving the player, whose contract with the Rio de Janeiro club expires in December 2025.

With the end of Pedro’s fasting (13 games without going to the net), Flamengo hopes to see chapters of brilliance on the field and that their scorer meshes with Paulo Sousa, while there are no new conversations for the definition of the future.