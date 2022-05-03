Foods That Can Fight Anxiety Symptoms

In Brazil it is estimated that about 20 million people suffer from some type of anxiety disorder. Anxiety is considered a pathology that interferes with physical and mental health. Suffering from anxiety is a condition that often lasts a lifetime, requiring psychiatric, psychotherapeutic and even medication follow-up.

However, many people, faced with an anxiety crisis, end up resorting to alternative treatments such as breathing exercises, or the technique of fixing attention on a specific point for a few moments. There is also another way to contain flare-ups and it has to do with some types of nutrients found in certain foods.

In recent decades, science has sought to answer how certain foods help regulate our emotions. And certain foods have been found to have the power to calm the mind at times of high crisis peaks. Let’s find out what these foods are!

Foods that relieve anxiety attacks

Vegetables: Because they are rich in vitamins, many vegetables contain folate or folic acid, which is considered an antidepressant vitamin. In practice, such foods stimulate the production of neurotransmitters capable of fighting depression and anxiety attacks.

vegetables: it has the same benefits as vegetables, but because it contains good amounts of soluble fiber, they improve blood sugar levels and contribute to increasing the feeling of prolonged satiety, stabilizing glucose levels and preventing energy changes.

Blackberry: this fruit is made up of antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which is a flavonoid that cleanses the body of free radicals.

Bitter chocolate: it is rich in flavonoids that contribute to brain function, improving blood flow which, in turn, helps the brain to better deal with depressive situations.

Green tea: it has an amino acid such as theanine, which acts as an anti-anxiety and has a calming action. According to experts, thiamine encourages the production of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters that provide relaxation and reduction of tension.