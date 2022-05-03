For Bill Gates, there is a risk that we have not seen the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic – Money Times

bill Gatestech mogul and co-founder of Microsoft (MSFT), thinks there is more than a 5% risk that we have not seen the worst of the pandemic. Covid-19.

“We still run the risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” said the Microsoft co-founder in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) this Sunday (01).

He added: “Not likely, I don’t want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it’s way above a 5% risk that this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst.”

More than 6.2 million people worldwide have died from Covid-19, according to the World Meters.

Gates, is a longtime advocate of pandemic preparedness. He warned, in a 2015 TED Talkthat the world was “not ready” for such a calamity situation.

For the co-founder of Microsoft, a highly contagious virus has a greater capacity to kill more than 10 million people, in the next decades, than a war.

Bill Gates and the Last Pandemic

Gates told the FT that longer-lasting Covid-19 vaccines that would block the infection were needed. In his forthcoming book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” he says he’s optimistic that the coronavirus could be “the last pandemic.”

The tycoon of technology suggested to the FT that a task force be set up to monitor global health emergencies, because the World Health Organization (WHO) currently has “less than 10 full-time people” on the lookout for deadly new viruses.

The epidemic response team may be made up of experts, including computer modelers and epidemiologists, he said.

In April 2020, Gates criticized Donald Trump for interrupting the $400 million annual funding of USA for the WHO.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said last week that immunity levels from previous Covid-19 infection and vaccination were likely behind relatively low levels of hospitalization in the US.

“We haven’t seen them take as much [a doença] as we expected in earlier times during this pandemic, thanks to a great deal of protection in the community,” she said.

