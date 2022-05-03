Former GTA dev is producing a “Real-Life #1 Player”

Leslie Benzies, former president of Rockstar North and former producer of GTA, is working on Everywhere, an open world game. Well, this one has the promise of being the “No. 1 Player” — a video game movie available in the HBO Max catalog today — of “real life”.

This comes according to a document by an investor at Galaxy Interactive, which was shared by analyst Roberto Serrano on Twitter. Check it out below:

Galaxy Interactive is a leading sector-focused VC investing in interactive entertainment The mission is to back the teams creating fun, meaning, and possibility in the virtual world, to bring us one step closer in the physical world > https://t.co/GuGap6EJHK pic.twitter.com/JHg7i66BoT — Roberto Serrano’ 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) May 2, 2022

first tweet — Everywhere information by Galaxy Interactive: Creative Concept: Player #1;

Open world AAA game;

Multiplayer experience;

Epic narrative across multiple chapters and user-generated content;

Players can create their own worlds;

Deep social and streaming integration;

The former GTA producer’s new bet is described as an “epic narrative across multiple chapters and user-generated content.”

A AAA open-world game with a multiplayer experience that incorporates an epic multi-chapter narrative, user-generated content via a “virtual sandbox” where players can create their own worlds and social integrations.

The only other information about the game is a brief plot synopsis, which reads as follows: “in the near future, technology has led humanity to the precipice of world change”.

Ex-GTA Producer Gets $42 Million Investment for Everywhere

Benzies was one of the most influential figures behind the GTA series and left Rockstar in 2016 to found Build a Rocket Boy, the developer behind Everywhere. In September 2020, the studio secured a $42 million investment for production. Check out the details!