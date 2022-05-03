Former referees analyze controversial side in the classic

Yesterday’s victory by São Paulo by 2 to 1 over Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, generated debate for a controversial move in a move that led to the 2nd goal of the Morumbi team, home team of the game.

Around the 32nd minute of the 2nd half, when the score was 1 to 1, the ball went through the sideline after midfielder Alisson fell while trying to disarm Marcos Leonardo, from Santos. Quickly, the São Paulo player got up and even touched the ball with his foot to accelerate the restart of the game. The footage shown by the Premiere broadcast does not clearly show whether the ball went out or not.

The moment the athlete took the ball with his hand, the linesman indicated that possession would be Santos, but was alerted by Leandro Vuaden, referee of the match, that the ball belonged to São Paulo. At this moment, it is possible to see the 4th referee of the duel, Ilbert Estevam da Silva, talking to the judge from Rio Grande do Sul, while Lucas Pires, from the visiting team, approaches for the kick.

Quickly, Alisson himself shot and shot through the right wing, receiving a deep pass and crossing into the area – midfielder Rodrigo Fernández ended up blocking the shot with his arm.

After the VAR review, Vuaden awarded the penalty and left Santos furious, arguing that possession would belong to the coastal team at the origin of the move. Luciano converted the penalty and secured the São Paulo victory.

In a word, experts

In an interview with UOL Esporteformer referee and now commentator Renato Marsiglia analyzed the bid and exempted VAR from possible errors in relation to the side, as the technology rule does not provide for its use for throw-ins.

“The scoring of a throw-in is not a situation that can be reviewed by VAR. Right or wrong, the field referee’s decision is valid. After the game restarted, there was a penalty that was correctly caught by VAR and whose scoring, by the rule, cannot be associated with the decision on the throw-in,” he said.

José Aparecido de Oliveira, famous for refereeing games in the 90s, also addressed the move. He highlighted that, despite the linesman having “signed correctly”, the final decision is Vuaden’s.

“[O pênalti] this is not a controversial move, since in other games penalties are also awarded in the same way. The argument is up to a side, but we cannot forget that the final decision is always the referee’s, even if the assistant has signaled correctly. [indicando o lateral do Santos]. By analogy, when a goal is scored, it is confirmed by VAR, and sometimes the goal is confirmed or not even if the assistant referee made a mistake.”

Watch the bid from different angles: