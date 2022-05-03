Formula E: at Anhembi, São Paulo will host Brazil’s first ePrix | formula and

The Formula E organization revealed this Monday that São Paulo will host one of the first races on the calendar for the ninth season of the electric car category, which will see the debut of the third generation car (Gen3) in 2023. Brasil should be held on March 25th, a Saturday, on a track set up at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in the North Zone of São Paulo. The contract was signed during the Monaco ePrix by SPTuris and GL Events, responsible for managing the main events complex in the largest city in the country. It is worth remembering that the place hosted four editions of the São Paulo Indy 300, a Formula Indy race, between 2010 and 2013.

FLYING DOWN: opinion about motorsport

The contract is valid for five years, with the option of renewal. The Brazil ePrix is ​​expected to appear on the category’s first calendar for next year, following the approval of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) at the World Council meeting in June, which is normally just a formality. It will be the first season of the new Formula E car, which was unveiled last Thursday in Monaco. The estimated top speed of the Gen3 is 322 km/h, 42 more than the current Gen2. The electric car category has all stages broadcast live on sportv channels.

– We are happy to announce that Formula E will race in Brazil. The country has an old and huge passion for motorsport, it is a big market as one of the biggest countries in the world and São Paulo is a historic racing place. I can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans. They are amazing. It will be a unique atmosphere. Fans will be able to see the leap in technology and performance of the new cars – said Alberto Longo, CEO and co-founder of Formula E.

2 of 3 Gustavo Pires, CEO of SPTuris; Alberto Longo, co-founder and CEO of Formula E; and Pedro Pauli, legal officer at SPTuris, in Monaco — Photo: Formula E Gustavo Pires, CEO of SPTuris; Alberto Longo, co-founder and CEO of Formula E; and Pedro Pauli, legal manager of SPTuris, in Monaco — Photo: Formula E

Gustavo Pires, CEO of SPTuris, was in Monaco last weekend to sign the contract. The idea is to reinforce São Paulo’s image for the whole world, linking the city to the sustainable development symbolized by the electric car category.

– The creation of a calendar of strategic events is essential for the strong reopening that we want for the city of São Paulo after the pandemic. And the ePrix will contribute a lot in this regard – said Gustavo.

Lucas di Grassi revealed the negotiation of São Paulo with Formula E in edition 114 of the Na Ponta dos Dedos podcast, which airs every week in audio on GE and in video on sportv 3. The Brazilian from the Venturi team celebrated the news.

– São Paulo welcoming the new generation of Formula E is music to my ears. This news does not just mean the return of electric motorsport to South America, but an important step towards the electrification of the Brazilian automotive market. For me, there is nothing like the pride and incredible energy of Brazilian racing fans. So it would be a dream for me to race in this revolutionary championship in front of my fans – said Di Grassi.

3 of 3 Formula E’s new car, the Gen3, which debuts in the category’s next season in 2023 — Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Formula E The new Formula E car, the Gen3, which debuts in the category’s next season in 2023 — Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Formula E