Gabigol, from Flamengo, is the athlete in Brazil with the highest market value | Flamengo

Gabigol is the most valued athlete in BrazilPhoto: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Published 02/05/2022 16:05 | Updated 02/05/2022 16:06

Rio – Flamengo’s forward Gabigol is the most valued athlete in Brazil and 11th worldwide, with the exception of five major European leagues. The research was published this Monday (2) by the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES).

The value of the 25-year-old Gabigol is estimated at 38.5 million euros (about R$205 million), more than the players placed on the Brazilian football list. In addition to the striker, attacking midfielder Arrascaeta, is projected at 29.5 million euros (R$ 156 million), and midfielder Danilo, from Palmeiras, who completes the Top 3 being projected at 28.1 million euros. (R$ 150 million).

The evaluation criterion is considered by age, field performance and contract length. In this case, the youngest player, who has the longest contract and performs better, ends up being projected at the top of the list, much more than a veteran with a one-season contract.

See the Top 10 in Brazil:

Gabigol (Flamengo), 38.5 million euros

Arrascaeta (Flamengo), 29.5 million euros

Danilo (Palmeiras), 28.1 million euros

Zaracho (Atlético-MG), 26.3 million euros

Pedro (Flamengo), 25.6 million euros

Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), 25.1 million euros

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense), 24.1 million euros

Marcos Leonardo (Santos), 23.2 million euros

Gabriel Pirani (Santos), 22.9 million euros

Helinho (RB Bragantino), 21.6 million euros.

