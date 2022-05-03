Gabigol is the player in Brazil with the highest projected value in the market

Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, is the most valued player in Brazilian football and the 11th in the entire world, excluding the five major European leagues. The survey was published today (2) by the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES).

The projected value of Gabigol is 38.5 million euros (almost R$ 205 million), far above the others placed on the list of Brazilian football. The second is another Flamengo player, Arrascaeta, with a projection of 29.5 million euros (R$ 156 million), and midfielder Danilo (Palmeiras) completes the Top 3 with a projected value of 28.1 million euros (R$ 150 million ) —see the top ten below.

The projection takes into account some criteria, including age, field performance and contract length. In this way, a younger player, who plays more and has a long contract with his current club, ends up being worth more than a veteran with a contract of only one season, for example. That’s why CIES warns that only athletes whose contract duration has been confirmed are in the comparison.

The most valued Brazilian in the survey is Antony, from Ajax, who according to CIES is worth €57.5 million (more than R$300 million) and in the world list is only behind Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, from Benfica (€70, 1 million, equivalent to BRL 373 million).

Check out the Top 10 in Brazil:

Gabigol (Flamengo), 38.5 million euros

Arrascaeta (Flamengo), 29.5 million euros

Danilo (Palmeiras), 28.1 million euros

Zaracho (Atlético-MG), 26.3 million euros

Pedro (Flamengo), 25.6 million euros

Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), 25.1 million euros

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense), 24.1 million euros

Marcos Leonardo (Santos), 23.2 million euros

Gabriel Pirani (Santos), 22.9 million euros

Helinho (RB Bragantino), 21.6 million euros