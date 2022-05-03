Gal Gadot shares rare click with full family and delights fans – Monet

+



Gal Gadot turned 37 on April 30th and took a short vacation with her entire family. In a very rare click shared on the networks, the actress appears alongside her husband and three daughters.

Gal Gadot published six photos in a holiday album with the whole gang. The first record is quite rare – and great for illustrating our upcoming stories about the actress’s family. The actress poses with her husband, businessman Yaron Varsano, and their three daughters. Look:

Gal and Yaron have been married since 2008 and are parents of Alma (10 years old), Maya (5 years old) and Daniella (10 months old). The last click with everyone together was in June of last year; at the time, the family celebrated the arrival of their third daughter, Daniella.

Returning to the most recent post of the star of ‘Red Alert’ (2021), Gal celebrated the break in the rush to enjoy the family. “We took a little family vacation before the next adventure. Just the five of us, good food and lots of nature. Now I’m more than ready to jump into an exciting new project.” Other photos show happy moments with her husband and daughters.

In the comments, fans celebrated the Israeli artist’s post. “I hope it was a fun time!” wished the first. “You don’t need Wonder Woman when you have FAMILY!” reflected another. “My favorite family in the whole world,” said another, who may have forgotten about her own family members.

Gal Gadot is ahead of the movie ‘Cleopatra’, still without a release date. In addition to starring in the feature, the actress directs the production and script of the project, which will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Kari Skogland.

Gal Gadot spoke about it earlier this year. “I can’t say much, but I do say that we’re going to celebrate Cleopatra’s story,” said the actress. “We will show not only how sexy and attractive she was, but also how smart and strategic, how she impacted and continues to impact the world we live in.”

