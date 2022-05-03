Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Confirmed in Shazam, Fury of the Gods

In one more piece of news about everything that happened during CinemaCon 2022 The Warner Bros. revealed valuable information about the sequence of Shazam. While showing some images about the film on its panel at the event, the company showed a scene where the Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot appears in the plot

The film, which will again be starred by Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in the young human version of his Alter ego, it wasn’t long before the A.D confirm your sequence. For now, what we know about the plot is that the film will show the superhero and his family trying to connect with the most diverse enemies and other creatures.

Read too:

According to the news site Screen Rant the Amazon will have a brief interaction with the protagonist. In the scene, the hero is dreaming, but there is a question, Diana and your girlfriend. Anyway, they’re having a super romantic dinner in Pariswhich ends suddenly after the heroin say you don’t want to commit. Finally, when I got up from the table to leave, Diana look Shazam for the last time, but whoever is in his place was the witch Merlin. Those who witnessed the scene said that the images in question are very funny.

Bearing in mind that the participation of the character of Gal Gadot it was already a rumor that had been circulating since 2021. In addition, there is more speculation about the actress’ participation in other productions of the A.Dhow The Flash.

Previously, during the virtual event made for fans entitled, DC Fandome, some behind-the-scenes footage of the film had already been revealed. Some photos showed the characterization of the characters and the return of the family of heroes.

In addition, some names have been confirmed for the sequel, being Helen Mirren (The Queen), Rachel Zegler (Love, sublime love) and Lucy Liu (The Panthers) the villains, daughters of Atlas.

With confirmed presence of Wonder Woman in Gal Gadotdirection of David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: The Creation of Evil), Shazam twoor with officially titled Shazam! Gods Furyare scheduled to premiere on December 29 in theaters in Brazil.