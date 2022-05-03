Gamblers count plans for accumulated Mega-Sena prize

posted on 05/03/2022 06:00



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB)

Paradise destinations and carefree leisure trips are among the consumer dreams of gamblers in Mega-Sena contest nº 2477, which, on Wednesday (4/5), will give away R$ 60 million. The winning numbers will be announced at 8:00 pm at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, with a live broadcast on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks.

Maintenance technician José Laércio Pereira, 51, says that, if he is chosen, he will start traveling to the Northeast. So as not to waste his luck, he left work, in the South Commercial Sector (SCS), to place a bet on Lotérica Serra Pelada, on the lower platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station. “I would travel with my wife, who I’ve been with for 12 years, to tourist cities in Pernambuco, such as Porto de Galinhas, and some in Alagoas,” he plans.

A resident of Santo Antônio do Descoberto (GO), in the surrounding area, José, who played through the Mega pool, says he would also buy a house for himself and some family members. “I would enjoy a little buying a place to rest”, says the technician.

The Northeast is also on the roadmap of technical assistant Flor de Maria Matos Cotrim, 40, a resident of Sol Nascente, who made the bet. “I would travel, specifically, to Lençóis Maranhenses”, she adds. With another part of the prize, Flor de Maria says she would use it to buy a house of her own for her and her sister to get out of rent. “I would also pay for a private school for my 9-year-old daughter, who lives with us and would help a charity institution, because I believe that money is vibration, in which the more you help, the more you receive”, argues the bettor. .

In the previous contest, 2,476, nobody got the six numbers right and the prize of R$ 48 million accumulated. The five hits were made by 72 winning bets, in which each one took home more than R$ 45 thousand. Another 4,700 who matched four numbers on the card and received exactly R$985.76. The total collection of Caixa was exactly R$ 57 million.

learn how to play

Mega-Sena pays the prize in millions for the winning bet of the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To fulfill the dream of being the next millionaire or millionaire, it is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel.

It is also possible to let the system choose the numbers automatically, which is called Surpresinha. You can still compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, which is called Teimosinha. The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

Box Bundle

One of the chances to play at Mega is the Bolão Caixa. In the option, it is possible to join group bets. Just fill in the appropriate field on the steering wheel or ask the lottery attendant. In this model, it is also possible to buy shares of pools organized by the lottery, in which an additional service fee of up to 35% of the value of the quota can be charged.

At Mega-Sena, pools have a minimum price of R$10. However, each share cannot be less than R$5. It is possible to hold a pool of at least two and a maximum of 100 shares. Up to ten bets per pool are allowed. In cases with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of numbers.

How to receive the award

To receive the prize, just go to any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. If the gross prize exceeds BRL 1,900, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, with the presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two days from the presentation at a Caixa branch.