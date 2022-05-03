Gene Therapy Shows Promise for Curing HIV | Health

Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition Gene therapy shows promise for curing HIV

The hope of a cure for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) may lie in CRISPR gene editing therapy. It consists of editing genes that are behind the mechanisms used by the virus to replicate and cause disease. In a recent study published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications, researchers at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, USA, reported finding 86 genes that may play a role in the way HIV replicates and causes disease, including 46 that have never been seen before. in the context of virus infection.

The scientists’ goal is to understand how this small, unassuming virus with just 12 proteins — and a genome only a third the size of the coronavirus, for example — hijacks the body’s cells to replicate and spread through systems. In the study, the researchers propose a new map to understand how HIV integrates into our DNA and establishes a chronic infection.

According to Judd Hultquist, who is director of the Center for Pathogen Genomics and Microbial Evolution at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of the study, with a better understanding of how the virus replicates, treatments could become cures in the future.

“Existing drug treatments are one of our most important tools in fighting the HIV epidemic and have been incredibly effective in suppressing viral replication and spread. But these treatments are not curative, so individuals living with HIV need to follow a rigorous treatment regimen that requires ongoing access to good affordable health care – this is simply not the world we live in.”

In the new study, T cells — the main cell type targeted by HIV — were isolated from donated human blood and hundreds of genes were deleted using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. The “knocked out” cells (whose genes were inactivated via gene editing) were then infected with HIV and analyzed. Cells that lost an important gene for viral replication showed decreased infection, while cells that lost an antiviral factor showed increased infection.

According to Hultquist, the fact that his team found 40 genes that were already associated with the mechanisms used by the HIV virus to replicate and cause disease shows that the methods used in the new study were “robust and well thought out.”

“The exciting part is that more than half – 46 – of these genes had never been analyzed in the context of HIV infection, so they represent potential new therapeutic avenues to be investigated,” said the scientist.

He explains that, until then, studies that seek to find new therapies — and a possible cure — for HIV were based on the use of immortalized human cancer cells (such as HeLa cells) as models to study the mechanisms of HIV viral replication. While these cells are easy to manipulate in the laboratory, they are imperfect models of human blood cells. Furthermore, most of these studies use technology to down-express certain genes, but do not turn them off entirely as with CRISPR, meaning that scientists cannot always clearly determine whether a gene was involved in aiding or suppressing viral replication. .

“With the CRISPR system, there is no intermediary – the gene is either on or off,” said Hultquist. “This ability to turn genes on and off in cells isolated directly from human blood is a game-changer. This new assay is the most faithful representation of what is happening in the body during HIV infection,” she added.

Understand what CRISPR is

CRISPR is the acronym of the English term “Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats”, which in Portuguese would be “Set of Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats”.

This technology uses a strategy similar to that performed by bacteria in the face of a virus that attacks them: they copy the invader’s DNA and keep it in their memory and, in the next attack, use the Cas9 protein to cut a piece of the viral genetic material to prevent the virus from reproducing, thus preventing infection.

Developed by scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna — who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for creating this gene editing system — the technique consists of giving Cas9 the part of the DNA that must be modified. After identifying this fragment of genetic material, the protein is able to extract the sequence of the presented DNA from human cells. This can be used to treat diseases of genetic origin: Cas9 would replace the “diseased” DNA fragment with a healthy one or just remove this part and let the genes recover on their own.

The technique is already used in studies that seek to develop drugs against various types of cancer, such as in the ovary, brain and lung.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.