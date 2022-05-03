Gigi Hadid and more stars have shoes from this affordable AAPI brand

We’ve included these products used by Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, and Amber Stevens West because we think you’ll like these prices. Some of the products are from the Kenya Moore Haircare brand, from Kenya. has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not . Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

If you like to see celebrity clothes and want to emulate these styles, price can be an obstacle. That’s why it’s so great to see celebrities rocking affordable pieces. Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, Sofia Richie, Kelly Rowland, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beerand Amber Stevens West are just any of the stars that were seen wearing Charles & Keith.

The AAPI-owned brand, worn by celebrities, has incredibly stylish shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories at an affordable price with a focus on sustainability. If Gigi Hadid inspired you to wear chunky loafers, Charles & Keith have you covered with this affordable pair. If you’ve been eyeing those two-tone heels Tiffany Haddish wore The Ellen Showthey are only $83. And that white bag that Katy Perry was carrying is only $56.

Here are some of Charles & Keith’s must-have styles that will put you on the best-dressed list.