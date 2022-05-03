Globo is the 11th most valuable brand in Brazil; see how much it’s worth







Globo lost value, but is still an economic power Photo: Blog TV Room

Responsible for gauging television audiences and conducting polls for voting intentions in elections, among other technological services, Kantar Ibope released the ‘BrandZ 50 Most Valuable Brazilian Brands’ ranking, for the years 2021 and 2022.

The first place is occupied, for the second consecutive time, by Itaú bank. Its brand is worth 8.080 billion dollars, that is, R$ 40.6 billion.

Globo is in 11th place, worth US$2.125 billion, R$10.7 billion at today’s price.

It is important to note that this is an estimate in relation to the brand, not the value of the company.

In the 2020 survey, the carioca channel had the 6th place, with 3.2 billion dollars (R$ 17.4 billion at the time). Despite the devaluation, it is still one of the most solid private companies in the country.

Last year, the Marinho family’s communication group earned R$14.4 billion. At the beginning of 2022, it had R$ 15 billion in cash.

In the ‘BrandZ 50’ ranking, Globo appears more valued than Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Sadia, Kaiser, Casas Bahia and Brastemp, for example. No other TV stations appear in the list.