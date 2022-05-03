Government considers withdrawing Aid Brazil from the spending ceiling, says newspaper

Expenses with Aid Brazil may go beyond the spending ceiling. According to information from the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, members of the Palácio do Planalto are analyzing the possibility of removing the program from the budget limit rule. Also according to the publication, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) himself would be working for the withdrawal.

According to the article, the chief executive would be uncomfortable with the lack of space in the budget for payments for social programs at this time. The spending ceiling was a device created in 2016 precisely to limit public spending and prevent governments from generating debts in their accounts.

The Planalto discusses the possibility of withdrawing Auxílio Brasil from the rule as of 2023. Thus, the Government would gain the possibility of increasing the amount of investments in the program. A further increase in the amount of project payments would be a more concrete possibility.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, today Auxílio Brasil reaches just over 18.06 million Brazilians. The folder guarantees that all users receive at least R$400 per month. Whoever earns less than the minimum level receives the Extraordinary Benefit as a complement to the project.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates Auxílio Brasil. The approved text states that the Extraordinary Benefit needs to last not only until the end of this year, but also permanently in the following months. Thus, from 2023, spending on the program is expected to increase.

Within the spending ceiling

With the decision of the Chamber of Deputies, the amount that the Federal Government will have to disburse every year for the payments of Auxílio Brasil will be just over R$90 billion as of 2023.

The numbers show that the amount set aside for the program will take up a good part of the budget limit for itself. Today, the Federal Government has money for payments, but there would be little room for other investments.

Removing Auxílio Brasil from the spending ceiling could leave more space in the forecast budget, which would provide more space for public spending. On the other hand, economists believe that the practice could be harmful to the country’s accounts.

Brazil aid

Bolsonaro is not the first candidate to speak out against the spending cap just months before the presidential election. In interviews, former president Lula, the PT’s pre-candidate for the elections, said that he will end the roof if he returns to power.

Other left-wing candidates, such as former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), also criticized the spending cap in recent interviews. In the case of pedestrians, the promise is to create a Single Income Aid.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, Auxílio Brasil will resume its payments on May 18. In April, it is estimated that just over 18 million people received the benefit.