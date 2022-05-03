Government discounts club debts before SAFs; Boot reduces BRL 266 million

A part of Brazilian clubs obtained millionaire discounts in tax debt renegotiations with the federal government. Among them are Botafogo, Vasco and Cruzeiro, all of whom became SAF. The federal government program, however, can be used by any association: Corinthians and São Paulo also entered into a program to reduce and pay in installments.

The data is contained in the balance sheets of the clubs released until the end of April. There was an adhesion of part of the associations with tax debts to the PERSE (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector), created by the government in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic. The rule allows discounts of 100% of interest, fines and legal charges.

Botafogo obtained the biggest discount on its tax debt in a total of R$ 266 million, as recorded in its balance sheet. The club’s net gain, however, was R$ 151 million. This is because there were updates of active debts of the association, which increased the amount by R$ 114 million. Because of this, Botafogo closed with a surplus of R$ 78.4 million.

“In the agreement closed on December 29, the club achieved a 58% reduction in its historic debt of 418 million reais, reducing it to 190 million”, said the president in Durcesio Mello, in a letter in the balance sheet.

In total, Botafogo now records taxes in installments totaling R$234 million. Thus, there was a reduction in the total net debt of the alvinegra association to R$ 862 million, about R$ 80 million less than last year.

It was the last year before the club closed the agreement for the sale of SAF to the American John Textor, concluded in February 2022. The investor promises to put R$ 400 million in the club. The tax debts will be paid by the club with 20% of the revenue transferred by the SAF, but there are doubts about the procedure because the centralization of debts in Justice already provides for a fifth of the revenue.

In the case of Vasco, there was a discount of R$ 99 million on the debt in an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury. The club, however, had to recognize new debts referring to the FGTS. In the end, the Vasco club had its tax debt consolidated at R$ 245.5 million. It also closed with a surplus of R$ 106 million due to the debt discount.

In its balance sheet, the club mentions that, with the new agreement, it ended up with the chance of exclusion from Profut. Due to payment delays, the club was threatened with withdrawing from the football-specific debt payment program.

Vasco already has a prior agreement signed with the American fund 777 Partners for the sale of 70% of its SAF. The conclusion of the deal depends on the approval of the shareholders’ meeting. Under the terms agreed, there will be an investment of R$ 700 million in SAF Vascaína.

Cruzeiro also closed a membership to the PERSE program in March 2022, therefore, after the balance sheet was closed. The club had been excluded from Profut. On the balance sheet, the club records a discount of R$ 3 million with its debt, but the final amount is still being consolidated. At the end of last year, Cruzeiro’s tax debt in installments was R$ 224 million.

Without SAF, São Paulo also joined the PERSE program. Its tax debt exploded: it went from R$52.6 million to R$134.7 million. But that’s because the club recorded new unpaid debts from previous administrations.

Corinthians also made agreements with PGFN and joined the PERSE program. In total, there are around R$ 180 million in tax debts from the club under the new program. The entire tax debt of the alvinegro team is R$ 401.8 million.