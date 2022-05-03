Government launches public notice to negotiate R$ 150 billion in debts with companies – Notícias

The PGFN (Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury) and the IRS launched this Tuesday (3), in Brasília, a tax transaction notice to negotiate up to R$ 150 billion in credits disputed by the government and taxpayers. The measure allows the negotiation of tax credits that are in dispute in court or in administrative bodies involving the Union and the taxpayer.

The modality also makes it possible to negotiate debts involving taxes paid on goodwill. Goodwill occurs when a company buys an interest in another (corporate operations) and the difference between the amount paid and the book value is positive. The amount is estimated at R$ 122.6 billion, considering a total of 377 processes.

Admissions will be open until July 29 and must be carried out via a digital process, opened by the e-CAC portal, available on the Revenue website at www.gov.br/receitafederal. This is the second tax transaction notice launched with the objective that both taxpayers and the Public Power give up winning any legal dispute. The first public notice of its kind was published in May of last year.





“What is being offered is what we really understand to be within the theses defended by the Federal Revenue, the National Treasury and the taxpayer. There was a need for composition”, said the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes.





payment methods

There are three payment methods, depending on the taxpayer’s option:

• down payment in the amount of 5% of the total amount, without reduction, in up to five installments, with the remainder being paid in seven months, with a 50% reduction in the principal amount, fine, interest and other charges;

• down payment in the amount of 5% of the total amount, without reduction, in up to five installments, with the remainder being paid in 31 months, with a 40% reduction in the principal amount, fine, interest and other charges; and

• down payment in the amount of 5% of the total amount, without reduction, in up to five installments, with the remainder being paid in 55 months, with a 30% reduction in the principal amount, fine, interest and other charges.

In any of the modalities, the minimum amount of the installment will be R$ 100.00 for individuals and R$ 500.00 for legal entities. Payment must be made via Darf, with revenue code 6028.





Legal Taxpayer Law

The tax transaction is one of the types of negotiation regulated by the Legal Taxpayer Law, approved in 2020. It is different from the Refis (Tax Recovery Program), being deeper in the analysis of each case, stressed the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano.

“In the tax transaction, we assess the taxpayer’s financial situation, and we provide differentiated treatment for those who prove they need this privileged treatment, that is, those who would not be able to pay their debts economically”, explained Soriano.

In its most successful modality, which allows the negotiation of tax credits registered in the active debt of the Union, more than R$ 260 billion were negotiated by the Revenue, the National Treasury and the taxpayers, in 1 million contracts, from 2020 to April this year.

The current tax transaction notice, involving widespread and specific legal controversies, can be read in this Tuesday’s Official Gazette.



