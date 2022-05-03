Government plans to tax any purchase on AliExpress and Shopee by 60% – Amauri Segalla

(photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado – 9/29/21)

Will the AliExpress, Shopee and other foreign apps party end? Perhaps yes. The federal government prepares a provisional measure that will tax low-value products that are sold on international shopping apps. The project is a claim made by Brazilian businessmen who feel harmed by competition from abroad. Among them, Luciano Hang (photo), owner of the Havan chain, who is a frequent interlocutor of President Jair Bolsonaro. The idea that all merchandise purchased on these platforms pays 60% tax. Under current legislation, only products that cost more than US$ 50 (something like R$ 250) are included in the single tax. That is, the new rules would directly benefit Havana, which sells items at popular prices and rivals Asian apps. Indeed, something needs to be done to give some equity in this type of trade, but many experts consider the 60% rate to be overkill.

Cannabis market can generate 300,000 jobs in Brazil

Few markets are as promising as cannabis. With the expansion of medicinal use and the debates around legalization, companies in the field expect an avalanche of investments for the coming years. With data from Euromonitor, the Brazilian Association of Cannabis Industries (Abicann) estimates that the industry can attract up to US$ 30 billion and generate 300 thousand jobs in a period of 10 years. According to Abicann, of this amount, US$ 15 billion will be handled by the medicinal area.

“We need to speed up the tax reform. Brazil has managed to make interesting reforms in recent years and we need the first step of tax reform so that the country can be competitive”

Mrcio de Lima Leite, new president of Anfavea, the association that represents automakers

QUICKS

Ita Unibanco’s training programs trained 500 professionals with disabilities in 2021. Among the topics covered are databases and languages ​​such as HTML and Javascript. Of that total, 100 were hired by the bank itself. The objective is to increase work opportunities for people with disabilities.

Based on initiatives like this, Ita doubled the representation of people with disabilities in its technology area, jumping from 280 at the end of 2020 to 560 in December 2021. In addition, from last year to now, around 2.5 thousand employees underwent training to make the bank’s environment more inclusive.

Ticket Log, a brand owned by Edenred Brasil and a leader in the fleet management sector, signed a partnership with Uber that provides for the integration of the two companies’ applications. With this, Ticket Car users will be able to buy credits for use in Uber car trips. The facility is added to other mobility services present in the app.

Digital currencies advance in the Brazilian market. According to a study carried out by the website CoinMap, 900 commercial establishments accept bitcoin and the like as a form of payment. Another survey, this time from Crypto Literacy, showed that a quarter of Brazilians are willing to buy with cryptocurrencies.

What’s wrong with Amazon?

Until recently, big techs seemed invincible, but reality is starting to bring new challenges. Since the beginning of the year, Amazon shares have fallen by around 25%, a very rare drop in the tech giant’s upward trajectory. Analysts say that weak results from online retail explain the movement, and that the economic situation does not help. The curious thing is that they have always been immune to market storms. There are those who say, however, that the difficulties are only momentary.

Car rental companies continue to break records

As the automotive industry slams on the brakes, the car rental industry accelerates nonstop. The companies in the sector registered 78,500 cars in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from Abla, the association that represents the companies. As a result, the total fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles in the hands of the rental companies reached 1.17 million units, an increase of 3.2% since the beginning of the year. In 2021, the activity earned BRL 23.5 billion, 33.5% more than in 2020.

of Brazilians want digital registry offices, according to a survey carried out by Ipec (formerly Ibope) and commissioned by the Competitive Brazil Movement (MBC). The survey also revealed that, in the last 5 years, 65% of Brazilians who used the notary services (photo) in the country faced a situation that could be improved.