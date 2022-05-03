green flag is already in effect

On Friday, April 29, in Brasília, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed that in May the tariff flag in force is green and the change will cover all consumers of the National Interconnected System, which encompasses most of the from Brazil.

Thus, according to the agency, this month there will be no extra charge on the electricity bill.

According to Aneel, since the end of the water shortage period, which lasted from September 2021 to April 2022, this is the first time that the green flag has been announced to all consumers.

Tariff flags on the electricity bill

The tariff flag system was created by Aneel in 2015 and indicates the real cost of the energy generated, causing consumers to use electricity properly. The activation of the tariff flag is based on the calculation that considers, in particular, two factors, namely:

Hydrological risk (GSF), which is the climate risk that exists in the activity of hydroelectric plants, that is, if it doesn’t rain, the plants have their energy production capacity reduced; and

Energy price (PLC).

The flag refers to the amounts of the additional charge on the electricity bill

Green Flag – Favorable energy generation conditions – no additional charge;

Yellow Flag – Less favorable conditions – R$ 1,874 per 100 kWh consumed;

Red Flag – Thermal power on – two levels: one of R$3,971 and another of R$9,492 for each kWh;

Water Scarcity Flag – More expensive energy cost – R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.

According to the federal government, the level of rainfall in recent months and the adoption of emergency measures have led to the reduction and activation of thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive and polluting than hydroelectric plants.

“With the cost reduction, the Federal Government anticipated the end of the water scarcity flag to April 15th. What’s more, with the maintenance of the current rain conditions, the prospect is a green flag until the end of the year”, announced the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

