Grey’s Anatomy Cast Celebrates 400 Episode Mark: “We Did It” – Who

+



Grey’s Anatomy cast celebrates 400 episodes of the series (Photo: Naser Alazari)

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy gathered behind the scenes of recording to celebrate the 400th episode mark of the plot, which had its pilot shown on March 27, 2005. Who disclosed the moment was the actress Camilla Luddingtonwho plays the doctor Jo in the plot.

“400 episodes. We made it… wow!!!!!! It’s because week after week, marathon after marathon you choose us! We love you! @shondarhimes thank you for giving us all life!”, said the actress.

Grey’s Anatomy cast celebrates 400 episodes of the series (Photo: Naser Alazari)

In 2021, the series was renewed for its 18th season. Despite the success, the protagonist, Ellen Pompeo, commented on her wishes for the future after the end of the plot. “I’m not saying I won’t act again, maybe I will, but I’m not super excited to continue having a career in acting,” the 51-year-old revealed during her appearance on the podcast. Ladies First with Laura Brown. Ellen continued, “I’m more entrepreneurial right now. I’m excited to invest and open my business. It’s an area where I would like to grow, to use my mind in other ways.”

She also talked about how she saw herself at different stages of her life and how she currently sees herself in relation to her career possibilities.

“When I was in my 30s, I saw myself in a box. That’s why I stayed on the show. I was like, ‘Oh my God, when I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this, I’m going to be almost 40. I’m super impressed by this role, I’m 40, so I’ll never be able to work again.’ 15 years ago, I thought I’d be at the end of my acting career at 40,” she said. “Now that I’m 50, I don’t see myself that way at all. I see myself as someone who can do whatever they want or not do anything either.”