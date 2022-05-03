Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Photos Reveal the Movie’s Scary Villains

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will again be written and directed by James Gunn, who helmed the two previous films in the franchise, and has already promised that this will be the last film for the team as we know it, with the farewell of some characters.

Rumors point out that the big villain of the film will be the High Evolutionary, apparently played by actor Chukwudi Iwuji. In the comics, the character is a great geneticist, including being responsible for the creation of Rocket Raccoon.

And now, with so little left for the end of the filming of the film, the first photos of the recordings have fallen on the internet, which first revealed the new looks of Star-Lord and the Nebula (check it out here).

And via JustJared, there were also photos of very weird creatures, which with all the villainy look, seem to be other creations of the High Evolutionary as well. Check out the photos below:

Makeup Oscar for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place AFTER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023. The entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return!

