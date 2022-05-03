Harry Potter: Artist Shows What The Characters Would Look Like Exactly As Described In The Books

Harry Potter characters in the books are different from the actors in the movies; artist imagined what the “real” Draco, Hermione, Cedric and more would look like.

The faces of actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, among many others, are immediately associated with their characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Probably, many of the readers of the books imagine Harry, Ron and Hermione with the physical appearance of their interpreters. But most of them would be very different if they followed exactly the description that the writer JK Rowling gives in her original literary work.

With that in mind, forum user Reddit Msbananaanana decided to imagine what the Harry Potter characters would look like completely based on the books, following the descriptions of age, features, hair color and texture, among other characteristics. Some turn out to be quite similar, like Luna Lovegood, Filch and even Hermione, but others are so different from their on-screen performers that it’s hard to even identify who they are.

Luna Lovegood

Cedric Digory

Draco Malfoy

On Reddit, the top user comments were of astonishment regarding the age difference between the characters in the books and the movies – many of them are described as younger in the original work of J.K. Rowling. “I had no idea Lockhart must have been in his late 20s,” wrote one user.

Professor Gilderoy Lockhart

Cho Chang

Dudley Dursley

Argo Filch

Between the main characters and those who appear more often, there are many similarities: Hermione and Ginny Weasley have traits very similar to their flesh and blood versions, played by the actresses. Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright (who is away from the movies).

Ginny Weasley

Hermione Granger

Neville Longbottom

Dolores Umbridge