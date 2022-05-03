have it for breakfast

Breakfast is one of the main meals of the day, considered by many to be the most important of all. Starting the day with a good diet is essential for maintaining health.

This is even more evident in people who are in search of their ideal weight. That’s why we’ve separated an amazing recipe for a slimming drink that should be taken for breakfast.

See too: Carrot juice: know the main benefits of this drink

Learn now how to make this drink to lose weight in the early hours of the day. Best of all, both the ingredients and the preparation are quite simple.

Drink recipe for breakfast

Start changing your day and your diet today with this slimming drink that should be taken with breakfast. You will need the following ingredients:

1 large dark green kale leaf;

Juice of half a common Tahiti lemon;

1/3 of Japanese cucumber with skin;

1 red apple with skin but no seeds;

150 ml of good quality coconut water or extracted directly from the fruit.

Beverage preparation method

The first thing that must be done is to sanitize all the ingredients very well, since they will be consumed with the peel. Wash the apple, cucumber and cabbage very well. Use water and vinegar to ensure efficient disinfection.

Then you have to cut the apple and cucumber into cubes. Remember to discard the apple stem and seeds in this recipe. Add them to the blender cup. Then, roughly chop the cabbage leaf and add it along with the other ingredients. Squeeze the lemon and pour the coconut water.

Turn on the blender and let it blend for approximately 2 minutes on high speed. The mixture needs to be homogeneous. Add ice and drink without sweetening, as the aim is to lose weight and not accumulate calories.