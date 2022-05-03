“He leaves Montevideo crying”; Glenda regrets Flamengo’s vice in Libertadores, asks for rematch and drives Palmeiras fans crazy on the web

Palmeiras enters the field on Tuesday night (3), in Sucre, to face Independiente Petrolero for the 4th round of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América. Leader with 9 points and with 100% success so far, Alviverde can define their spot for the round of 16 of the competition with a simple victory against the Bolivian team.

If they win the competition for the third consecutive time, Palmeiras will become Brazil’s greatest champion in the continental competition. But a Flamengo fan and journalist wants to stop all this: Glenda Kozlowski. Although she believes that Verdão is the favorite to win the mug once again, the presenter of the program “Show do Esporte”, on TV Bandeirantes, wants a rematch against Palestra because she said she left Montevideo crying with the defeat of Flamengo to the São Paulo team. in overtime. The reporter also asked for attention with River Plate, from Argentina.

“The favorites for the title again are Palmeiras and River Plate. I would put River Plate there, perhaps, to leave Brazil for a bit. I’m waiting for the rematch. I would love. Even because I went to Montevideo and left there crying. I would love a rematch between Palmeiras and Flamengo in a Libertadores final”if Flamengo wins, right?”, he said in an interview with the podcast “90+3”, on the Libertadores channel on YouTube.

“If I can close a final for this year, I’ll close Flamengo and Palmeiras. What a risk of losing nothing! People always believe. He spoke about Mengão, we believe: Malvadão. Flamengo fans are tough, we always believe in the team. Even more in a final”.

Palmeiras fans did not lose and joked with the presenter on social networks: “I think if there is another Libertadores final between the two of them she will cry again”, said one fan. “Would you like to go out crying next time?” joked another fanatic from Palmeiras. “Glenda, what is your cry next to the joy of the Brazilian people? He thinks it was for the greater good”, concluded another member of the Verdão crowd.