Heatwaves in India and Pakistan cause power outages and water shortages for millions of people | Global warming

Experts point out that the phenomenon should be recorded more and more frequently in the future, as a result of climate change.

In the last week, New Delhi reached 46ºC. Extreme heat has affected northwest and central India, according to the country’s meteorological department. A local shopkeeper told Agence France Presse that it was “the first time” she had been so hot in April.

India faces unprecedented heat wave

In Rajasthan, in northwest India, the Power cuts were imposed on factories to reduce consumption. According to local media, major power plants are facing coal shortages.

Furthermore, 1.4 billion people experience a water supply shortage, which will worsen until the rains forecast for June and July. Last Thursday (28), firefighters had to work to contain the fire in the huge landfills of the Indian capital.

New Delhi, which has more than 20 million inhabitants, does not have modern infrastructure to treat the 12,000 tons of waste it produces daily.

In addition to last week’s fire, another three had already taken place in less than a month in the region.

In Pakistan, the heat wave has already reached 48ºC.

Temperatures are about 8 degrees above normal in some parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Society. Farmers will have to manage the water supply — agriculture accounts for about 40% of the local population.

“The country’s public health and agriculture will face serious threats from this year’s extreme temperatures,” said Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s climate change minister.

The Pakistan Meteorological Office had previously reported that March was the warmest month on record since 1961.

Heat waves have killed more than 6,500 people in India since 2010. Scientists say that due to climate change, extreme events are becoming more frequent and more severe – not just in the country, but across the planet. .

“Climate change is making high temperatures more likely in India,” said Mariam Zachariah of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.

“Before human activities increased global temperatures, heat like the one that hit India earlier this month was only observed once every 50 years,” he added.

In August of last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report in which it states that all regions of the globe are already affected by extreme events such as heat wavesheavy rains, droughts and tropical cyclones caused by global warming.

Furthermore, the hundreds of scientists who sign the material claim that each of the last four decades has been successively warmer than any other decade that preceded it since 1850. The forecast, according to the IPCC, is that the temperature will continue to rise until the middle of this century in all scenarios projected for greenhouse gas emissions.