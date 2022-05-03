HFC confirms appointments, but says it cannot comment on forgotten cloths inside a patient

As reported exclusively by PIRANOT, a 40-year-old woman, along with her 43-year-old husband, sought out the Civil Police of Piracicaba on the morning of this Monday (02) and registered a police report against the Hospital dos Suppliers de Cana (HFC). ). According to the couple, the woman delivered at the health unit and the medical team forgot “cloth compress to stop bleeding” inside her.

PIRANOT contacted the Hospital dos Suppliers de Cana and it informed through a note that “in attention to that patient, she underwent several outpatient and hospital care in the years 2019 and 2020, recently in 2022, she was attended and received by the multidisciplinary team.

Regarding information about surgeries and diagnostic hypotheses about the patient’s health, according to the General Data Protection Law, they can only be passed on to the patient.

the case

According to the BO, the victim’s husband reported that on June 2, 2020, she was admitted to the HFC to give birth to the couple’s daughter. Two days after delivery, she was discharged from the maternity ward and transferred to another sector of the hospital for treatment of a tumor near her coccyx.

After all the procedures, the victim was released from the hospital and began to have abdominal pain, but the pain was bearable. However, the husband said that the pain was increasing and he took the woman to the Health Center in the Parque Piracicaba neighborhood and the doctors of the post sent the victim to do ultrasound exams at Santa Casa. Also according to him, the test reports showed that in the surgery carried out at the Hospital dos Suppliers de Cana, the medical team left objects such as “cloth compresses to stop bleeding” inside the victim’s body.

Doctors at Santa Casa rushed the woman to the HFC, where she was hospitalized on April 12, 2022 and the day after admission, she underwent emergency surgery to remove the cloths. She was discharged from hospital on April 19 and is being attended by a doctor from the unit.

The husband also said that he asked for the medical record for the HFC, but it was not provided by the doctor who was representing the hospital.