Higher than expected interest rate hikes in the US could affect Brazil; understand the risks







Federal Reserve Headquarters in Washington 11/22/2021 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque photo: Reuters

The risk of a monetary tightening greater than currently expected by the market in the United States also sparked a warning signal for the prospects of activity and inflation in Brazil in 2023. Economists consulted by the Estadão/Broadcast warn that a higher-than-expected interest rate hike would have a strong negative impact on the Brazilian economy.

The scenarios show divergences, but most of the experts consulted say that a basic interest rate close to 5% in the US (Fed Funds) would be enough to cause, at the very least, a strong deceleration of global activity and, consequently, a reversal in prices of commodities, with losses to the growth of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Today, US interest rates are between 0.25% and 0.5% per year. On Wednesday, the 4th, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) is expected to raise the rate by another 0.5 point.

At the same time, risk aversion would reduce capital flows to emerging countries and would tend to provoke a process of weakening of the real, with impacts on Brazilian inflation. In a scenario of a stronger dollar and a pressured National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the Central Bank (BC) would have to at least postpone the beginning of the cycle of cuts in the Selic rate, foreseen by the majority of the market from the second quarter of 2023.

Credit Suisse was the first to warn of the potential for the Brazilian scenario to deteriorate if the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) conducts a stronger tightening. In a report released this week, the bank points out that a rise in Fed Funds to the level of 4.5% – above the base case of 3.25% – would be enough to raise the 2023 IPCA from 4.4% now. estimated at 4.9%, above the target ceiling (4.75%).

“I’m seeing an increasing chance that the Fed will have to tighten monetary policy more than is being priced in by the market,” warned Credit Suisse’s chief economist in Brazil, Solange Srour, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast. In her accounts, a more intense tightening of the Fed Funds, up to the 6% level, would be enough to produce an IPCA above the target ceiling also in 2024.

The perception of a growing chance of a rise in interest rates in the US, with serious consequences for inflation – and activity – in Brazil, is shared by the chief economist at Santander Asset, Eduardo Jarra. Although the manager’s base case still points to terminal interest rates of 3.5% in 2023, the analyst recognizes that confidence in the premise today is “average to low.”

“When we are going to think about our positioning, we give considerable weight to what would be the alternative scenario”, says Jarra. In this scenario, Fed Funds would advance to a level close to 5%, enough to trigger US stagnation or recession next year. The slowdown in global activity would relieve commodity prices, but with the expected weakening of the real, the net effect should be inflationary.

While the trend would be for an IPCA above that currently forecast by the manager in 2023 – 4.2%, with an upward bias -, the economist says that the combination of downward commodities, weaker global GDP and a more hostile environment for emerging markets would have negative impacts on the activity. The worsening of the inflationary scenario could also at least delay the Selic cut cycle, currently scheduled to start in the second quarter.

“This is clearly a big negative sign for our GDP here. If this still reverberates on top of inflation, and maybe it’s the reason for the inflation forecast to be more charged, it’s a double negative sign for the activity”, explains Jarra , which expects a 1% increase in GDP next year. “That would certainly lead me to revise that number down.”

For the chief economist at XP Investimentos, Caio Megale, an increase in US interest rates to a “moderately contractionary” level, by up to 4%, could have beneficial effects for controlling the IPCA, due to the “imported” inflation component. cross country. But a much stronger tightening, at a level above 5%, should generate price pressures in Brazil and a downward signal in activity.

“The interest level in the US becomes very high, it has an impact on the flow of capital, and the round of asset depreciation and exchange rate devaluation in Brazil becomes relevant”, says Megale, for whom the dollar could return to the same level. of BRL 5.50. This scenario, says the analyst, limits the space to cut the Selic rate next year, in the midst of a “global recession” that could also harm the Brazilian GDP.

Constância Investimentos economist Alexandre Lohmann warns that the situation could result in a new round of Selic tightening. “The problem is that the BC has already missed the target in 2021, will lose in 2022 and is on the way to losing in 2023. If the target is not met for many years, it has an incentive to raise interest rates further”, says the analyst, who estimates , in the base case, Selic of 13.25% at the end of this year and 10.5% in the next, with an IPCA of 4.56% in 2023.

At the other end, the chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos, Flávio Serrano, says that the effects of decompression in prices would prevail over a depreciation of the real, in a scenario of a more hawkish Fed and devaluation of commodities. Although he recognizes that contractionary US interest rates could push the dollar to a level between R$5.20 and R$5.30, Serrano says that the environment is favorable to the BC, as it is already ahead in monetary policy, with near peak inflation.

“In fact, if the Fed is more aggressive, it can disrupt the exchange rate, but we cannot forget that that move to R$4.70 was very recent and we have not even seen the effects of this on inflation. We are going to have the activity slowing down, but with a normalization of economic conditions”, says the economist, who forecasts IPCA of 7.6% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023, with GDP at 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.