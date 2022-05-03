Household indebtedness hits record in April | National Journal

Looking for a job, they woke up early, spent the money they didn’t have on transportation, and came with the best they had.

“Faith in God that it will work out. I’m looking for a vacancy for a machine operator, press operator, production assistant, porter, anyone”, says the man in the queue.

Any occupation is a recurring choice. “You have a bill to pay, like everyone else does, right? Keep a house, buy what you want and pay off debts, right?” says unemployed receptionist Tatiana Martins Soares Santos.

These do not wait without charging interest. “I have a child, I pay rent, I am the father and mother of my children. We can be in need – adults – but not children”says cleaning assistant Fabiane Alves de Souza.

Brazil ended 2021 with a record number of indebted families, says CNC

Default has the highest rate in 12 years; debt reaches 76.6% of families

A quarter of the unemployed in Brazil have been out of work for at least two years; longer than finances can support.

This is the end of a long line, which may have started in 2015, when unemployment in the country jumped, or in the last two years, with the worsening of the crisis. This means that most candidates for a vacancy suffer from long-term unemployment, with social, psychological and economic impacts.

The number of Brazilian families with outstanding debt is the highest ever. The conclusion is from the National Indebtedness and Default Survey. In April, 77.7% of respondents had some debt – on post-dated checks, credit cards, overdrafts, store books, payroll loans, personal loans or car and house payments. A year ago, the total indebtedness was 67.5%.

“Inflation is higher, it is more persistent, it has affected the family budget more. In addition, high interest rates also have a negative impact on the budget and, with less space to consume or to maintain their level of consumption, people are turning to credit”, emphasizes Izis Ferreira, economist at CNC.

Indebtedness has increased in all social groups: 78.6% of families with an income of up to ten times the minimum wage are in debt. Above ten salaries, the level of indebtedness is already over 74%.

“The need for measures to restrict the movement of people and goods greatly affected workers, who depend on work for a living, but also affected entrepreneurs. So, the impact ended up being generalized in society”, explains Renan Pieri, professor of Economics at FGV-SP.

Delinquency also reached the highest level since 2010: 28.6% of households are in arrears.

“Some vacancies appear, but the requirements are very high. The way is to try every day”, says Edson Ferreira De Novaes, building maintenance worker.

On average, 30% of Brazilians’ income goes into debt, and we all pay that bill.