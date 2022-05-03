How cell phone rental works | Technology

An extra camera, a more modern processor, a nicer design – the temptations to change smartphones frequently are many, but not everyone can afford a new phone every year. With that in mind, another type of service has emerged: the rental of the device.

The model appeals to those who dream of having an iPhone, but find the product too expensive, to those who always like to have the latest phone, even if it is used. “Brazilians have the habit of changing devices every 2 years“, points out Carlos Eduardo Guerra, founder of Allugator, a company focused on iPhone subscriptions.

People who opted for the lease say they were attracted by the lower monthly fee compared to buying the device in store, considering that insurance is included in the contract.

And for the possibility of having discounted amounts monthly, without compromising the credit card limit at once, as in store purchases.

In this report, you will see:

how it works

how to know if it pays off

what says who rented

what are the risks involved in renting used equipment

the rights of the renter

Customers can choose between new and used devices.. In general, this is a fixed-term subscription service, which varies by company, and usually includes the cost of insurance, normally offered separately for in-store purchases.

some rental companies divide the contract value into a specified number of installmentsothers charge monthly fees. This makes the credit card limit, for example, not compromised all at once, as in a store purchase.

It was this advantage that made stylist and influencer Maynara de Jesus sign a used iPhone 12 last November. She says that, because of her profession, she always needs to have an up-to-date cell phone.

“It’s like a prepaid. I end up paying the monthly fee through the work I do with my cell phone”, he compares.

This point also attracted journalist Gabriel Novaes. He decided to take advantage of a sale last Black Friday to rent a new iPhone 13 Pro. “The rent was R$ 4,300 and a little over a year. If I were to buy the same model (on term), it would be in the R$10,700 range,” he says.

Some companies allow you to purchase the leased device after a specified periodbut not always the amount paid in rent is deducted (read more below).

Buying in cash will always be more advantageoushighlights Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in financial management at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

Which is the best iPhone: 11, 12 or 13?

11, 12 or 13? Cellular with 5G: g1 tests mid-range smartphones

If this is not the case, you need to do some math to understand whether it is better to rent or face a purchase on term. To make that decision, the first point is to understand how long you intend to keep the device.

Teixeira recommends answering the following question: how long do your cell phones usually last? Think about whether you are the type that drops a lot, and ends up having to change it more often, or if you simply prefer to change the model every year, to be up to date.

multiply the months that your cell phone usually lasts (or for which you intend to keep it) by the value of the monthly rent, to understand how much you would spend on this service. Remember that most plans usually last at least 1 year; search and write down the best price found for the purchase of the device on installment, considering your credit card limit. Add it to the insurance value, normally offered separately; compare the results of the two accounts and analyze: which is cheaper? Is it the same? Considering the purchase, would the cell phone still be worth something after the discharge? How long would you still enjoy the device without having to pay anything else for it?

THE g1 made a cost simulation with an iPhone 13 (128 GB) new:

buy from the apple store : R$ 7,599 in installments (up to 12 installments of R$ 633.25), without insurance.

: R$ 7,599 in installments (up to 12 installments of R$ 633.25), without insurance. internet stores: from R$ 5,689 in installments (up to 10 times of R$ 568.90), plus R$ 796.50 for one year of insurance (considering the prices of five large stores on May 2).

from R$ 5,689 in installments (up to 10 times of R$ 568.90), plus R$ 796.50 for one year of insurance (considering the prices of five large stores on May 2). rent at Allugator : R$ 3,197 for 1 year with insurance (divided into up to 3 installments of R$ 1,065.66; at the end of the contract, it is possible to buy the cell phone at the “market price”, which would be the “value practiced in stores at the time of the purchase is requested, with a small depreciation due to the fact that the product is already used”, and without discounting what has already been paid in the rent).

: R$ 3,197 for 1 year with insurance (divided into up to 3 installments of R$ 1,065.66; at the end of the contract, it is possible to buy the cell phone at the “market price”, which would be the “value practiced in stores at the time of the purchase is requested, with a small depreciation due to the fact that the product is already used”, and without discounting what has already been paid in the rent). Leapfone rental: R$ 13,470 for 30 months with insurance (monthly fees of R$ 449; it is possible to change the device after 12 months or keep it at the end of the contract, at no additional cost).

Large companies are also eyeing new ways to have a “fashionable” cell phone. Itaú, for example, has the iPhone Para Semper, a program where the customer pays up to 70% of the value of the device presented by the bank for 21 months to use the product.

After that, you can return it and start a new contract with another device or pay the rest and keep the cell phone permanently.

In the case of the iPhone 13 (128 GB), the amount paid in 21 months for the iPhone Forever was BRL 5,087.46 (BRL 242.26 per month) in early May. To keep the cell phone after this period, it is necessary to pay another R$ 2,285.54, totaling R$ 7,373.00 for the device.

Itaú says that “it is not responsible for the loss or theft of the iPhone, which must have the installments and final payment paid normally”. The same applies in case of damage to the device.

THE Leapfone says 80% of its rental contracts involve used devices, which she calls “like new”. The term was adopted because the devices are refurbished and they don’t have signs of use or worn-out batteries, according to Stephanie Peart, the company’s director.

“Many of them are cell phones that we call DOA [sigla em inglês para “Dead on Arrival”], which is when a person buys at retail, regrets it and returns it, but has never used the device. There are others that were used, but go through a process of reconditioning, total recertification”, says the executive.

2 of 4 iPhone 13 — Photo: Disclosure iPhone 13 — Photo: Disclosure

This process is also done at Allugator, which calls these devices “new”.

The two companies say they review cellphones when they are returned by customers and, to increase durability, ship a case and screen film along with the phones.

Stylist Maynara, who signed a cell phone “like new”, believes that the package was worth it and did not interfere with the quality of the product. but there are online reports of those who chose to rent a used cell phone and received a defective devicelike broken screen (read at the end of the report what are the rights of those who rent).

Cell phones that you can take apart and repair yourself

Among used smartphones, one of the smartphones offered by Leapfone is the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which costs R$ 139 per month (or R$ 4,170.00 after the 30-month contract if the customer does not change the cell phone after the minimum period of 12 months ). In internet stores, the device can be found for R$ 1,754.00, with one year of insurance for an additional R$ 332.50.

3 of 4 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro — Photo: Disclosure, Xiomi Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro — Photo: Disclosure, Xiomi

But the idea of ​​putting your data on a cell phone that someone else has already had can raise security concerns.

The companies heard by g1 claim they ship cell phones formatted with factory defaultsthat is, without any applications or files previously installed.

Thiago Bordini, Head of Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence at Axur, says that it is not possible to be sure that a used rented cell phone will not have a malicious program to collect information improperly.

The expert tip is to format the device again after receiving it. ‘Do a factory reset, to make sure you don’t have anything there and eliminate the chance of having anything else, and then you use it’, he suggests. The same must be done before returning.

He also recommends leasing handsets from companies that have a certain reputation in the market. You can check reviews from other customers on complaint sites and social networks, for example.

4 of 4 Gabriel Novaes signed a new iPhone 13 Pro. — Photo: Personal archive Gabriel Novaes signed a new iPhone 13 Pro. — Photo: Personal archive

What happens if the rented cell phone is stolen or dropped in the toilet? Car rental companies usually offer insurance for both cases.. The customer, therefore, bears only the shortfall.

In addition, according to the stores, a new device is sent to the user during the repair period, in case it has been damaged. The phone number of this period is not necessarily the same as the contracted model.

SHOPPING GUIDE: How to choose a top of the line cell phone?

The Consumer Protection Code provides for the possibility of regretting the deal within seven days. In cases of defect or non-compliance with what was announced, it is possible to demand the exchange of the cell phone or the return of the amount that has already been paid within a period of up to 90 days.

According to David Douglas Guedes, legal advisor to the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), there are two ways to count this period.

In cases of apparent defects, such as a broken screen, the 90-day count starts on the day the device was received. But for failures that are only noticed later, such as unexpected shutdowns of the device, the deadline only starts to apply when the defect appears.

Procon-SP explains that, if the device is replaced and if there is any period of total or partial inactivity, there must be a proportional reduction in the rent.

The consumer protection agency advises that the consumer must carry out an inspection when receiving the cell phone and, if there is a problem, make it appear in the contract.

There are also reports of delivery delays on the internet. of the rented device. The Idec advisor explains that, in these situations, the customer can demand the immediate delivery of the contracted device or another with equal or superior quality.

He highlights that also it is possible to request the cancellation of the contract with reimbursement of the amounts paid and compensation for monetary restatement or any financial losses caused by the delay.

“In any case, if the consumer does not get a response from the company, or in case of a negative response, we recommend filing a complaint via Procon and, as a last resort, promoting a lawsuit via JEC [Juizado Especial Cível]”, explains Guedes.

‘I was always the one’: women still fight for space in the tech sector

Procon recommends that consumers be aware of the conditions for cancellation – if there are fees or fines – and if damages will be charged upon return. In addition, especially when the cell phone is returned, understand how to remove data from the device.