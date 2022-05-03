How much do the most profitable CDBs on the market pay? – 05/03/2022

Have you ever wondered what is the best investment, or rather, what is the most profitable bank security available today? We did the research and it shows in the video below.

What is CBD?

The acronym CDB stands for Bank Deposit Certificate. It is nothing more than an investment where you lend money to the bank. The bank, in turn, uses the amount to pay bills, provide credit to those who are looking for it, among other things.

The institution undertakes to return the money to you plus interest within a certain period of time. Profitability is precisely this interest rate, the “payment” you will receive.

As the CDB is a loan that you, the investor, make to the bank, medium and small institutions usually offer better rates to raise funds.

Therefore, it is very important to register with a broker because there you will find several institutions, making it easier to research and compare CDBs.

In medium-sized banks, you can find CDBs that pay more than 100% of the CDI. In large institutions, the rate can be as high as 80% and even below that.

How does it pay?

CBDs can yield in three ways. There are prefixed ones, those in which the interest is fixed and the return does not change. The second option is inflation, which pays a fixed interest plus inflation for the period in which you invest, usually measured by the IPCA.

But the third type, floating rate, is the most common when we talk about CDBs with daily liquidity, the one in which you can redeem the money on any day.

In the floating CDB, the return is a percentage of the CDI, which is nothing more than an interest rate. On the broker’s screen, you will find something like 100% CDI, 95% CDI, and so on.

In other words, if the CDI is at 12% per year and the CDB yields 100% of the CDI, the return will be exactly 12% per year. But if the CDB yields a slightly lower percentage, like 95% of the CDI, the yield will be a little below the CDI.

What you need to know is that the CDI interest rate has been rising for a while and in the short term tends to remain at a high level.

Best CBDs on the market

For the research, we use an investment platform that brings several market options. In third place was a CDB that yields 105% of the CDI and matures in one year. If you invest BRL 1,000, you will redeem BRL 1,105, already deducting income tax.

In savings, the return would be R$ 73.

Second place is actually a tie with third place. It remained with an investment that yields the same 105% of the CDI.

First, profitability improves a little: 110% of CDI. In practical terms, if you invested R$1,000, in the end you would have R$1,110.

Earn from savings

The difference seems small, but because I’m talking about a single investment of R$ 1,000. If you invested R$ 1,000 per month, the difference in profitability for savings would be enough to pay for a monthly stream.

The more money, time and greater regularity of investments, the greater the difference between these CBDs and the savings.

In addition to CDBs, there are other options for those who want to get out of savings. In the video below, we tell you what to do, for example, with the money from the FGTS emergency withdrawal.

Watch the video and don’t forget the news: Econoweek is running for the iBest award in the Investments and Economy categories. If you find our content cool, you can contribute your vote.