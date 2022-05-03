How to indicate a property for sale and receive up to R$ 500 in commission?

Did you know that you can earn money by referring properties? The Loft platform is offering up to BRL 500 in commission for anyone who finds a residential apartment for sale and recommends it to the platform.

Payment is made when the owner authorizes the listing of the property on the company’s website. More than 600 people have managed to earn the bonus since last year, when the company launched the referral program.

Residential apartment nominations are accepted in more than 530 neighborhoods in the cities of São Paulo, Guarulhos, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. The property cannot be in the database or have already been advertised on the company’s website.

Step by step to participate

The program accepts people over 18 years of age, with a valid CPF and bank account held by them. It is not necessary to have experience in the area or registration with Creci (Regional Council of Realtors).

To start indicating, register at loft.com.br/indica-loft and fill in the property’s details, including the owner’s contact details. If the owner authorizes the ad, Loft will contact him to proceed with the registration, such as taking pictures of the apartment and publishing them on the platform.

The referred user receives their commission on the 15th of the following month after the ad goes live. The money falls into the account via bank transfer, and it is possible to follow the approval of the indications over the internet.