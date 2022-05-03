How was Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz’s wedding party in 2007?

Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz announced the end of their marriage yesterday. Fifteen years ago, in the same month of May, the singer and the businessman got married with a party for 700 guests in one of the noblest places in the capital of São Paulo: Sala São Paulo.

The region around the concert hall, however, was still known as one of the hotspots for crack users and drug dealers while the city government struggled to publicize the Nova Luz project, in an attempt to revitalize downtown São Paulo.

How was the wedding of Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz in 2007

1 / 7 Presenter Fausto Silva and wife Luciana Cardoso during the wedding party of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in 2007 Luciana Prezia/Disclosure two / 7 Presenters Luciano Huck and Angélica arrive at the wedding of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in São Paulo João Sal/Folhapress 3 / 7 Presenter Ana Maria Braga and Marcelo Frisoni during the wedding of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in 2007 João Sal/Folhapress 4 / 7 Singer Wanessa Camargo and her fiance Marcus Buaiz during their wedding at Sala São Paulo on May 26, 2007 Luciana Prezia/Disclosure 5 / 7 Actor Marcelo Serrado and Ana Ferraz during the wedding party of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in São Paulo, in 2007 Luciana Prezia/Disclosure 6 / 7 Singer Zezé Di Camargo and Zilú during the wedding party of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in 2007 Luciana Prezia/Disclosure 7 / 7 Actress Ildi Silva caught the bouquet at the wedding of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in 2007 Luciana Prezia/Disclosure

The wedding organizers were fined R$1,600 for installing an awning in front of the ceremony site without authorization from the city hall. Celebrities who arrived for Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter’s party rushed in, making it difficult for the paparazzi at the door.

The journalists were also unable to enter the party, briefly approaching the guests on the red carpet spread out at the door of Sala São Paulo. In addition to them, some fans of the singer were waiting in an attempt to see the bride entering with her father.

The year was 2007 and the Camargo family was also in the spotlight for the success of the movie “2 Filhos de Francisco”, which had premiered a year and a half earlier and made the family’s patriarch: Francisco, a star. In addition to relatives and friends, many celebrities were invited to Wanessa and Marcus’ wedding.

Celebrities by weight and Sabrina Sato sleeping on the couch

There were 48 godparents, being 12 couples on the bride’s side, and 12 on the groom’s side. On Wanessa’s side were Faustão, Cleo Pires, Priscila Fantin, Preta Gil, Tom Cavalcante, the brothers Igor and Camila, among others. On the groom’s side, the then governor of Minas Gerais Aécio Neves, Marina Morena, who was the couple’s cupid, João Paulo Diniz, Maria Antônia Marinho (Globo’s heiress), Túlio Dek, Luciano Camargo and his wife Flávia.

Luciano Huck and Angélica, Ana Maria Braga and Marcelo Serrado were among other famous guests. Sabrina Sato, at the time still known for the show “Pânico na TV”, also attended the party. According to columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, she slept on the couch in the ward waiting for her boyfriend who felt sick. Actress Ildi Silva — at the time identified as Caetano Veloso’s alleged affair — was the one who took the bouquet.

Singer Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu during the wedding party of singer Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​in 2007 Image: Luciana Prezia/Disclosure

Wanessa Camargo surprised by coming up with a new haircut in the chanel style on her wedding day. The cut was made by Brent Lawler, the same hairdresser as Nicole Kidman. In a minimalist style, her dress was signed by Brazilian stylist Francisco Costa, from Calvin Klein. The bride had the advice of her friend Giovanni Bianco, an Italian-Brazilian creative director.

Zilu, the bride’s mother, went to Milan to buy her dress, signed by Bahia stylist Terezinha dos Santos, based in Italy.

When they got married, Wanessa and Marcus had been together for two years. The relationship lasted 17 years in total. They had two children, José Marcus and João Francisco, currently aged 10 and 7.