“I chose”; Diego exposes proposal to leave Flamengo and speculates on possible return of Jorge Jesus

This Monday afternoon (2), midfielder Diego Ribas gave an interview to Flow Sport Club and addressed the nuances of the past and even, referring to his future Rubro-Negro. One of the points that most attracted attention in the conversation was about his relationship with the former coach of the FlamengoJorge Jesus, which started with friction.

“I really love him (Jorge Jesus). We started off in a troubled way. I missed the flight from the US and didn’t show up with the team. I tried calling and he didn’t answer. I try to talk in his room and he ‘no’. When I talk to him, he doesn’t even give me a hand. (Said): ‘You started really badly’. You don’t know what the team captain is. First day on the job and the captain isn’t here.’ You have to leave three days before.’. He scolded me, I tried to talk and he cut. I apologized, said that it was not my person to do this kind of thing and said that it was time (which would solve it)”, said the shirt 10 of the crow’s nest.

Diego did not shy away from commenting on a possible return of Jesus to the Most Beloved. For the midfielder, although the squad has changed, a new move by Jorge Jesus would have the same winning potential: “He is a very special coach. He always had this loyalty, this passion to do everything. The identification with the team was very special. Extremely intelligent and strategic. He delivered a lot to the team and the group delivered a lot to him. It’s the best group I’ve worked with and we hear a lot of lies! This group has many leaders with character. One day if he comes back, it will be another reality and a lot of work to do, but always with good expectations. He’s a guy who needs no comment and he’s really good!” he explained.

A member of ‘Geração 85’ Rubro-Negra, Diego Ribas defends Mengão since 2016. The interview with Flow also brought up a choice of the player, who was very close to leaving Flamengo in the last transfer window: “I always had proposals , opportunities to leave, as I had now, when the window was open, from other Brazilian clubs, but I chose Flamengo, to stay at Flamengo“, revealed Diego.