“I respect his decision”; Goulart’s situation at Santos arrives at Cruzeiro and affects the Blue Nation

The midfielder opened the game about the phase that has been going on at Alvinegro Praiano and sent a message to Fabián Bustos

In a game valid for the 4th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Santos visited São Paulo, in Morumbi, and suffered a 2-1 setback, with goals from Luciano and Calleri; Marcos Leonardo discounted. Midfielder Ricardo Goulart was not among the starters and was in trouble with the choice of coach Fabián Bustos.

“It’s not common (shirt number 10 on the bench). I was playing, I’m fine, my numbers are fine, but we know how fast football is, a new coach came. I’m used to it, I played my whole life as a midfielder in 4-2-3-1, and in the last few games we played in 4-4-2”, scored Goulartin the mixed zone.

The midfielder added that he is acting outside his official position, but he stressed that he will respect the commander’s decisions: “So I’m really playing out of function, I’ve already talked to the coach, it’s very clear, but he’s the coach, the commander, I respect his decision”, added the multi-champion for Cruzeiro.

Vice top scorer for Peixe in the current season, with four goals scored, Goulart signed a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until December 2023. Before landing in Vila Belmiro, the medallion was ventilated in teams like Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, both teams that have already been defended by the 30-year-old athlete.

Ricardo Goulart’s situation at Santos reached Raposa and had repercussions on Nação Azul. Part of the Cruzeiro crowd was excited by the chance, even if remote, of the player returning to Toca II and bows to that path. Others were comforted with the fact that Clube Celeste had not gone ahead with negotiations that could unfold, since the midfielder lives a moment far from what he was between 2013 and 2015.