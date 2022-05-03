“I will not admit”; Dracena leaves the house and takes action against Leandro Pedro Vuaden after defeat to SPFC

Santos not only lost their unbeaten record in the Brasileirão, but ended up missing the chance to be the isolated leader of the Brasileirão. That’s because Peixe, in a very controversial match, ended up losing to São Paulo by 2 to 1, on Monday night (2), at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship. Who was disgusted with the performance of arbitration was Edu Dracena.

The manager who was present at Fabiàn Bustos’ press conference after the defeat to São Paulo, asked for the floor and criticized the refereeing a lot. The former player recalled the referee’s performance when he was defending Santos on the field in the 2012 Libertadores against Corinthians and said that he will no longer allow what happened on Monday night (2), at Morumbi.

“An arbiter of the Vuaden experience. I remember in 2012, in Santos and Corinthians in Libertadores, he scored a C and I was on the field. I will no longer tolerate this kind of situation. They get in the way of the work of all of us who are outraged,” concluded the leader who was quite angry.

Santos returns to the field next Thursday (5th) to face Universidad Católica, from Ecuador, away from home, in a game valid for the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana. Seeking to return to the fight for the leadership of the Brasileirão, Peixe will play against the Ecuadorians with the mixed team. For the national tournament, Alvinegro returns to the field next Sunday (8), against Cuiabá, in a game valid for the 5th round of the most disputed competition in the country.