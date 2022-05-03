Ibovespa fluctuates but ends up hitting the third consecutive low; dollar loses level of R$ 5

The Brazilian stock market oscillated between losses and gains during the session this Tuesday (3), but ended up closing in the red, with cautious investors awaiting the decision on interest rates in Brazil and the United States.

The Federal Reserve is expected to confirm tomorrow the advance in interest rates by 0.5 percentage point and the start of the asset balance reduction program, while investors wait for the speeches of Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, in a press conference after the outcome of the meeting. The Copom, in turn, should raise the Selic by 1 point, to 12.75%, but the market expects the continuity of the monetary tightening cycle.

The Ibovespa dropped 0.10%, to 106,528 points, after oscillating between 106,033 and 107,126 points. The financial volume was R$ 28 billion.

Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, highlights that the Brazilian market had a “lukewarm” performance because of the holiday in China.

The positive highlights were the shares of SLC (SLCE3) and CSN (CSNA3) which rose, respectively, 6.69% and 4.44%, followed by shares of Azul (AZUL4), with a gain of 4.36%.

For Ativa analysts, CSN shares follow a positive flow for the ore sector, despite the Chinese stock exchanges being closed due to the holiday. The airline sector was mostly benefited by the strong appreciation of the Real against the dollar.

The shares of JHSF (JHSF3) and Magazine Luiza ([ativo=MGLU4]) were the negative highlights of the session, falling, respectively, 5.81% and 4.17%, followed by Cemig shares (CMIG4), with losses of 3.44%.

JHSF shares underwent a correction after rising nearly 10% in less than a week. Magazine Luiza shares, in turn, closed at their worst level since November 2017.

The dollar erased part of the gains of the day before, closing sharply lower. The American currency dropped 2.15% to R$4.96, after fluctuating between R$4.957 and R$5.052.

At the aftermarket, at 5:06 pm, futures interest rises en bloc: DIF23, +0.38 pp, to 13.12%; DIF25, +0.41 pp, at 12.20%; DIF27, +0.50 pp, at 12.04%; DIF29, +0.41 pp, at 12.14%.

On Wall Street, stocks turned and closed on the positive side, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.20% to 33,127 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.48% to 4,175 points. The Nasdaq was up 0.22% to 12,563 points.

