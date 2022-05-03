Ibovespa future operates between losses and gains, aligned with the exterior; Investors await Fed and Copom decisions

The Ibovespa futures trade between losses and gains in the first trades this Tuesday (3), the day the meetings of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) and the Central Bank of the United States on interest begin. The decisions will only be announced tomorrow, but investors are already anticipating the continuity of the monetary tightening cycle in both countries.

At 9:13 am (Brasília time), the futures Ibovespa was down 0.04%, at 108,035 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.73%, at R$ 5.035 in the purchase and R$ 5.036 in the sale.

In the interest futures market: DIF23, +0.03 pp, at 13.11%; DIF25, +0.04 pp, at 12.18%; DIF27, stable, at 11.98%; DIF29, -0.01 pp, at 112.08%; and DIF31, -0.03 pp, at 12.16%.

The pre-market in New York operates with high volatility, with investors cautious about the monetary policy meeting that will start today in the United States. The market predicts a 0.5 percentage point hike in the US interest rate, which should mark an acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The decision will be announced tomorrow, followed by a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.10%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.07% and 0.02%, respectively.

In Europe, the stock markets reduced gains and the yield on government bonds advanced. Expectations of an acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening by both the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of England, which decides on interest rates on Thursday, reinforced the perspective that stimulus measures should be withdrawn to combat the rise in global inflation. This is already reflected in the profitability of government bonds, such as those of the German Treasury, whose yield reached 1% for the first time since 2015.

Bank stocks also rose under the same perspective. “The narrative so far this year has been very inflation and interest rate driven. What markets are trying to gauge right now is a slowdown in global growth and the impact that has on monetary policy going forward,” he told the BBC. Reuters Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO of BRI Wealth Management.

In Asia, mainland Chinese stock markets remain closed for the Labor Day holiday. Markets also did not work today in Japan, Singapore and India. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange was an exception, with Alibaba shares in the spotlight. Shares fell 9% on speculation that the company’s founder, Jack Ma, had been arrested in Hangzhou, where the company’s headquarters are located. The authorities, however, explained that it was a misunderstanding: another name with the same surname was the one who had been captured, for putting national security at risk.

Jack Ma hasn’t appeared in public for a while. He is considered the richest man in China and faces pressure from the country’s authority, which opened an antitrust investigation against Alibaba.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Another day of decline in the IBOV has left a wick at the intermediate support of 106,000. Still no signs of buying strength, it continues in the downtrend. Next support point at 100,000 region and resistance at 108,000.”

Dollar

“It continues to buy strongly and works in a resistance region (R$ 5,060/ R$ 5,100). We can still consider it as a rebound from the last fall, but it has shown a lot of strength in the candles, which mischaracterizes a correction movement. Next intermediate resistance at R$5,280 and stronger resistance at R$5,350.”

