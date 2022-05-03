Ibovespa reduces fall, but starts May in the red; dollar closes above R$5

The Brazilian stock exchange reduced its losses in the last hours of trading on Monday (2), but closed the first day of May down, pressured by the risk aversion scenario after the industrial activity in China frustrated, impacted by the scenario of confinement by account of Covid-19, and expectations regarding the meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Brazil.

For Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap Investimentos, the departure of foreign investors from B3 has also negatively affected the performance of the index in recent days, with the expectation of an increase in interest rates in the US.

The expectation is that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will raise basic interest rates by 0.5 percentage next Wednesday. Signals about the next monetary policy steps after recent more hawkish (tough on inflation), however, is what should dominate the market’s attention. This amid fears that a stronger rate hike could push the US into recession.

In Brazil, the consensus is that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will raise interest rates from 11.75% to 12.75%, but signals about the end of the bullish cycle should remain on the radar.

The Ibovespa dropped 1.15%, to 106,638 points, after oscillating between 105,218 and 107,883 points. The financial volume was R$ 32.8 billion.

The positive highlights were JHSF (JHSF3) and GPA (PCAR3) shares, which rose 5.12% and 2.66%, respectively, followed by Braskem shares (BRKM5), with a gain of 2.98%.

GPA shares rose with the news that Abílio Diniz may return to the command of the company. Braskem’s shares closed higher, boosted by the release of its results, in which an increase in the use of installed capacity at its plants was reported.

Azul (AZUL4) and Pan (BPAN4) were the negative highlights of the session, retreating, respectively, 7.19% and 6.09%, followed by Gol (GOLL4), with losses of 5.98% .

The rise in the dollar impacted the shares of airlines, which have much of their debt pegged to the US currency. In addition, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced a new adjustment in aviation kerosene, of 6.7%, adding up to 48.7% this year alone.

The dollar closed the second consecutive session higher, with weak global activity and the prospect of interest rate hikes in the US. The American currency rose 2.63% to R$5.072, after fluctuating between R$4.966 and R$5.087.

At the aftermarket, at 5:08 pm, futures interest rises en bloc: DIF23, +0.27 pp, to 13.06%; DIF25, +1.16 pp, at 12.18%; DIF27, +1.35 pp, at 12.01%; DIF29, +1.09 pp, at 12.10%.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in the last hour of trading and closed in the positive field, with investors eyeing the Fomc’s decision on monetary policy next Wednesday (2).

The Dow Jones index rose 0.26% to 33,063 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.57% to 4,155 points, while the Nasdaq gained 1.63% to 12,536 points.

