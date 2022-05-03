Ifix closes down 0.12%; CARE11 rises strong again

The IFIX – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Tuesday (3) with a drop of 0.12%, at 2,794 points. In the previous session, the index closed sharply down 0.53%. The Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care fund (CARE11) was once again the highlight of the session, with an increase of 5.93%. In two trading sessions, the FII accumulates a rise of more than 16%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) will meet again this Tuesday (3) to define the new basic rate of the national economy, the Selic, currently at 11.75% per year. The new level of the indicator will be released tomorrow, but the market has already raised its bets on “paper” funds, which could benefit from yet another increase in the Selic rate.

Known as “paper” FIIs, receivables funds invest in fixed income securities indexed to inflation indices and to the CDI (interbank deposit certificate), which tracks the Selic rate. The rise in interest rates and prices in recent years helped in the appreciation of this class of real estate funds.

In 12 months, “paper” FIIs accumulated a high of 4.8%, according to the Teva Index of Paper Real Estate Funds. In the same period, “brick” funds fell by 5%. In the last two years, the performance gap widens even more. While “paper” FIIs boast gains of 32%, “brick” FIIs have a slight increase of 0.8%.

With the expectation of a new increase in the Selic – the market is betting on a new high of one percentage point – to contain the resilience of inflationary pressure, the market has reinforced its position in “paper” funds.

“Receivables real estate funds have been more successful in this period of greater uncertainty regarding the level of inflation that is still under pressure and, consequently, with rising interest rates as a form of control”, points out BTG Pactual’s recommended portfolio. “Thus, we have still prioritized receivables funds in our recommendations”, reinforces the report.

Considering the scenario, BTG Pactual’s theoretical portfolio increased the share of the BTG Pactual Crédito Imobiliário fund (BTCR11).

“It is one of the last “paper” FIIs that operate with an attractive annualized dividend rate of return of 15.6% and in line with its book value”, highlights the bank.

In the same vein, Genial Investimentos started to recommend the purchase of CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11), which has a portfolio of real estate receivables certificates (CRI) with securities indexed to the Broad Consumer Price Index (49%) and to the CDI ( 50%).

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (3)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 5.93 FCFL11 Campos Faria Lima Others 2.83 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. furniture 2.82 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others 1.88 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.16

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (3):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture -2.33 SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs -2.22 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -2.1 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -1.46 CPFF11 flagship Reit Hybrid -1.4

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Offers from Mogno Suno Logística and BRL Prop II; XP Industrial raises BRL 50 million in CRI issuance

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Mogno Suno Logística (MGLG11) approves offer of BRL 32 million

This Monday (2), Mogno Suno Logística approved the third issuance of quotas in the portfolio, which aims to raise up to R$32 million.

The unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$50.00 and the distribution fee will be R$0.41, totaling a subscription price of R$50.41.

At the close of the market on Monday (2), Mogno Suno Logística shares were traded at R$53.44, down 0.22%.

Shareholders with a position at the end of this Wednesday (4), will have preemptive rights in the third issue of the fund, which can be exercised between May 9 and 19, 2022.

The fund currently has a net worth of R$96 million, distributed across five properties located in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The spaces represent a gross leasable area (GLA) of 73 thousand square meters.

In 12 months, the shares of Mogno Suno Logística have dropped by 46% and the rate of return with dividends in the period is 10.09%.

BRL Prop II (BRLA11) also launches offer and wants to raise up to BRL 120 million

Another real estate fund that announced a new issuance of quotas was BRL Prop II, which plans to raise up to R$120 million, according to a material fact released this Monday (2).

According to the document – ​​referring to the seventh offering of the portfolio – the unit value for the new shares was set at R$ 161.46. In the previous session, BRL Prop II shares were traded at R$158.

To have preemptive rights in the offer, the investor must have a position in the fund at the end of this Tuesday (3). The right must be exercised between the 4th and 10th of May.

With three properties in its portfolio, the fund has a net worth of R$285 million. The rate of return with dividends is 7.79 in 12 months and the average daily liquidity of shares traded on the Exchange is only R$41 thousand.

XP Industrial (XPIN11) raises BRL 50 million to pay for land in Minas Gerais

The XP Industrial fund concluded, this Monday (2), the issuance of True Securitizadora’s real estate receivables certificates (CRI) to raise R$ 50 million.

According to a notice to the market, the operation was backed by real estate credits arising from current lease contracts for the fund’s properties.

The issuance value of CRIs will be corrected by the accumulated variation of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), plus a surcharge equivalent to 7.50% per year.

The funds will be used to pay for land acquired by the fund in July 2021 in Extrema, in the state of Minas Gerais. A logistics shed will be built on site with an estimated total area of ​​almost 14,000 square meters.

April Real Estate Giro: Search for land in high-income regions in SP generates ‘scythe fight’ between developers

The explosion of new building construction in São Paulo has led to a fierce – and expensive – dispute over land, especially in high-income regions.

Developers are paying hundreds of millions of reais for spaces previously occupied not only by houses, but even by smaller buildings, which will now become skyscrapers. But finding land in the capital is increasingly difficult.

This happens for several reasons: São Paulo is already a city with a vast built-up area, and the current Master Plan, enacted in 2014, allowed construction of tall buildings only in regions close to major public transport axes, such as subway stations.

To top it off, never have so many properties been launched as in recent years. To have a basis for comparison, until 2018, the total number of launches carried out in the capital was 39 thousand units per year, according to data from Secovi-SP — since then, this number has more than doubled.

This generates a “scythe fight”, as executives and entrepreneurs in the sector define. And companies are willing to pay dearly for a good opportunity. In 2021, for example, the developer Even managed to close a partnership with the traditional Malzoni family to acquire a plot of land of around 18 thousand m² for the construction of an enterprise. The cost was estimated at around R$500 million.

The company’s vice president of operations, João Azevedo, defines this particular purchase as “special” and “unique”, as it is difficult to find a large plot of land in a close and coveted area such as the Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima region. . But the negotiation, says the executive, was not easy: “I had more than a hundred meetings with the family”, he recalls.

