Igor Gomes explains new role in São Paulo and says he ignores criticism: “Response in the field” | Sao Paulo

Midfielder Igor Gomes started in 20 of São Paulo’s 26 games this season, 17 of them as a starter. In the last ten matches of the team, he played the 90 minutes in eight and was not included in only one, spared.

These are numbers that contrast with the criticism he is used to hearing from fans, whom he has not yet completely convinced – unlike coach Rogério Ceni.

In a different role in the team, in which he does the “dirty work”, as Ceni has already classified, Igor Gomes has been an important part of São Paulo.

– Dirty work is doing more than a role. You give up your trait. Within the game I participate in several positions, often on the edge, sometimes as the first midfielder, 10, on the right, on the left – he explained after the 2-1 victory over Santos.

1 of 2 Igor Gomes and Felipe Jonatan in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Igor Gomes and Felipe Jonatan in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– This versatility requires very great concentration. It’s hard to turn that switch so many times in one game. He (Ceni) says I have the gas to do that and attack. It’s extremely exhausting, I’m not always going to get it.

The midfielder, trained in Cotia, said he prefers to act in his original role, as a midfielder, but that he follows the coach’s orders.

– I prefer to play. He saw that potential in me, he asked if I would. I said: “professor, if that’s what you want me to do, I’ll do it the best way”. He gives me security, he gives me chores. My preference is to play in my position, but I’m an employee. I have a boss, he says, I have to do it.

In high with the coach, Igor Gomes says that criticism bothers him, but does not make him change his behavior.

– It’s not easy to deal with, but my focus is on everyday life and I know what I can deliver, the role I play today. I’m safe. Fan is here to clap and boo. Whether they will praise me or criticize me is not up to me. It’s bad to live with it, but what doesn’t kill makes you stronger – he said.

– I know that I have affection from a large part of the crowd, there is a minority that sometimes doesn’t understand, some lack of empathy with me, I have nothing against it. I sleep peacefully. Playing in a big team is like that, I’m used to it, it affects me very little. You can talk, my answer will always be on the field.

