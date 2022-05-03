In Botafogo’s sights, Zahavi will still play in the final stretch of the Dutch Championship for PSV

Eran Zahavi may be on the final stretch of your passage through PSV. The club announced the cancellation of the contract with two months to go, which is common in the Netherlands. However, the Israeli striker will still play the final stretch of the Championship Dutch. The information is from Thiago Franklin, from “Canal do TF”, on Twitter.

There are only three games left for the competition to end, in mid-May. PSV has four points less than Ajax and a remote chance of being champions.

Botafogo has already made a proposal for Zahavi and has the player as a target for July, when the transfer window opens again.

Botafogo’s proposal by Zahavi was VERY GOOD. Now it’s entirely up to the player. If you want to press on Instagram…https://t.co/4Tj8KaJqVR — Thiago Franklin (@_thiagofranklin) May 2, 2022

PSV still have chances, even if remote, to win the Dutchman. Botafogo remains confident that Zahavi will be hired. — Thiago Franklin (@_thiagofranklin) May 2, 2022