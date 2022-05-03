Sports

In Botafogo’s sights, Zahavi will still play in the final stretch of the Dutch Championship for PSV

Eran Zahavi may be on the final stretch of your passage through PSV. The club announced the cancellation of the contract with two months to go, which is common in the Netherlands. However, the Israeli striker will still play the final stretch of the Championship Dutch. The information is from Thiago Franklin, from “Canal do TF”, on Twitter.

There are only three games left for the competition to end, in mid-May. PSV has four points less than Ajax and a remote chance of being champions.

Botafogo has already made a proposal for Zahavi and has the player as a target for July, when the transfer window opens again.

