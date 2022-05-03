In Campo Grande, lard becomes an option after the increase in cooking oil

On the shopping list, cooking oil is now on the sidelines. With values ​​above R$ 10 on supermarket shelves, in Campo Grande, lard has become the best or even the only option.

THE Mediamax newspaper visited commercial establishments to talk to customers and all, without exception, argued that they are already using only lard to cook or mixing it, a few days a week, to save cooking oil.

“It’s not just the oil that is expensive on the market. Everything is expensive, actually. Now I’m only using lard, really, because of the price of oil. We complain to see if things will get better one day,” said housewife Viviane Franco, 33.

A housewife claims that it is not just the oil that is expensive on the market. Photo: Marcos Ermínio/Midiamax newspaper

Retired kindergarten teacher Neurolina Oliveira, 75, says she is also using lard because of the increase in oil and “for health”, as she believes it is healthier because of the nutrients.

Likewise, Alcindo Melo, 64, says he uses lard, despite taking turns with the oil because of the price adjustment. “I still think it’s expensive, especially since I live only on my retirement,” he lamented.

Customers say that the increase in oil is weighing on their pockets. Photo: Marcos Ermínio/Midiamax newspaper

The general services assistant, Francisco Aparecido, 54, argued that he alternates the purchase of oil with lard. “I still buy because of the practicality”. Silvio de Souza, 52, agrees with him. “Pork lard is being the alternative, since everything is expensive and I can no longer afford it”, he concluded.

Soybean oil in the range of R$ 10

This Monday (2), cooking oil was around R$ 10 in supermarkets in Jardim Itamaracá, the same average price applied in other regions of the city. In the region, traders said they are also selling pork lard for R$20 a kilo.

In addition to buying it for the kitchen, merchants also use the product to make snacks such as pastries and drumsticks, as well as sweets such as churros. In this way, they also felt the impact of the increase and say that it was inevitable not to pass on the adjustment to the customer.

In the analysis of the basic food basket, according to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), cooking oil was one of the items that had the most readjustment in 2021, going from R$ 6 to about R$ 10, in the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul.