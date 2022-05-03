In Feira, around 23,000 people have already been vaccinated against flu and measles – Acorda Cidade

Published on 05/02/2022 17:06.

Immunizations are available in the 104 health units in the municipality.

Photo: Thiago Paixao

wake up city

Feira de Santana has already vaccinated 22,804 people against Influenza flu and measles during the first stage of the National Immunization Campaign. Of this number, 21,354 people, including the elderly and health workers, received the flu vaccine, while 1,450 doses were administered against measles in children over 5 years of age and health professionals.

The second phase of vaccination started today, 02, and immunizations are available in 104 health units in the municipality. The doses can be applied simultaneously, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present the identity document, the vaccination booklet and the SUS card. In addition, those who have comorbidities must submit a medical report. In the case of professionals who are part of the priority group, proof of employment relationship is required.

Check the list of priority groups:

Influenza flu

The following can be vaccinated against the flu: Elderly (+ 60 years); health workers; children (6 months to 5 years); pregnant women; postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum); Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; public transport workers; professionals in the armed forces, security and rescue; employees of the deprivation of liberty system; population deprived of liberty, adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures.

Measles

Measles vaccination is aimed at children aged 6 months to 4 years (up to 11 months and 29 days), and health professionals.

Both groups have indiscriminate immunization, that is, even if they have already been vaccinated, they must receive the dose again.

The information is from Secom of Feira de Santana.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram