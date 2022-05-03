Income Tax 2022: must the value of the paid property be updated in the declaration? | Income tax

The value of real estate paid off must not be updated in the 2022 Income Tax return. According to experts consulted by the g1 an eventual appreciation of these assets appears in the equity only when the property is sold or has its possession transferred.

As long as the property belongs to the same owners, therefore, the amount to be declared is the same as that paid on acquisition – except in the case of improvements.

According to tax lawyer Rafaela Franceschetto, a partner at Focaccia, Amaral and Lamonica Sociedade de Advogados, properties acquired before 1996 could have updated values, but from then on, with the adoption of the Selic as the country’s basic interest rate, it was established that the purchase value must be maintained in the declaration.

“All market appreciation will be seen only in the situation of sale of the property. This will be the object of capital gain, subject to taxation”, says Rafaela.

“Eventually, cost of improvements can be inserted, but it is an added value and not an appreciation”, he explains. These expenses can be added to the value of the property on the declaration, but attention: you must have invoices proving the expenses.

The lawyer explains that the capital gain rates are progressive:

Earned up to BRL 5 million is taxed at 15% of IRPF.

of IRPF. In BRL 5 to BRL 10 million the rate will be 17.5% .

the rate will be . In BRL 10 to BRL 30 million in 20% .

in . Above BRL 30 millionin 22.5%.

But attention: financed properties must be entered in the “Assets and Rights” sheet with the price paid until the end of 2021.

The right thing is to add the amounts as they are paid, in addition to financing interest, taxes, brokerage, utility fees and notary expenses for acquiring the property.