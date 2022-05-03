Income Tax 2022: must the value of the paid property be updated in the declaration? | Income tax
The value of real estate paid off must not be updated in the 2022 Income Tax return. According to experts consulted by the g1an eventual appreciation of these assets appears in the equity only when the property is sold or has its possession transferred.
As long as the property belongs to the same owners, therefore, the amount to be declared is the same as that paid on acquisition – except in the case of improvements.
According to tax lawyer Rafaela Franceschetto, a partner at Focaccia, Amaral and Lamonica Sociedade de Advogados, properties acquired before 1996 could have updated values, but from then on, with the adoption of the Selic as the country’s basic interest rate, it was established that the purchase value must be maintained in the declaration.
“All market appreciation will be seen only in the situation of sale of the property. This will be the object of capital gain, subject to taxation”, says Rafaela.
“Eventually, cost of improvements can be inserted, but it is an added value and not an appreciation”, he explains. These expenses can be added to the value of the property on the declaration, but attention: you must have invoices proving the expenses.
Do I have to declare rental property?
The lawyer explains that the capital gain rates are progressive:
- Earned up to BRL 5 million is taxed at 15% of IRPF.
- In BRL 5 to BRL 10 millionthe rate will be 17.5%.
- In BRL 10 to BRL 30 millionin 20%.
- Above BRL 30 millionin 22.5%.
But attention: financed properties must be entered in the “Assets and Rights” sheet with the price paid until the end of 2021.
The right thing is to add the amounts as they are paid, in addition to financing interest, taxes, brokerage, utility fees and notary expenses for acquiring the property.
- Who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return;
- Taxpayers who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which has been greater than BRL 40 thousand last yearThe;
- Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;
- Who had capital gain tax exemption on the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days;
- Who had, in 2021, gross revenue in excess of BRL 142,798.50 in rural activity;
- Who had, until December 31, 2021, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value greater than BRL 300 thousand;
- who passed to resident status in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021.