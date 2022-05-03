Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the match

This Tuesday (3), the palm trees face Independiente Petrolero at 21:30, at the Patria Olympic Stadium, in Sucre, Bolivia, for the fourth round of the group stage of the Liberators cup. Verdão seeks to remain undefeated and qualify for the round of 16 of the tournament in advance. Already the opponent wants the first victory and leave the lantern.

Alviverde is the isolated leader of Group A with nine points added and tries to confirm the favoritism. In three games, there were three major victories, 4-0 against Deportivo Táchira (VEN), 8-1 against Independiente Petrolero (BOL), and 3-1 against Emelec, in Ecuador. There are 15 goals scored and only two conceded.

If the opponent wins, Abel Ferreira’s team, current two-time Libertadores champion, can qualify for the round of 16 in advance. For that, you also need to hope that Deportivo Táchira does not defeat Emelec this Tuesday (3), earlier, at 19:15.

Players spared in the last round of the competition traveled with the other players in the squad and must be listed. These are Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Zé Rafael, Murilo and Marcos Rocha.

Lantern of the group with only one point won, Independiente Petrolero wants the first victory in the continental tournament to keep dreaming of a place in the next phase.

The Bolivian team still has an old acquaintance from the Palmeiras fans. Jonatan “Churry” Cristaldo, champion of the 2015 Copa do Brasil and part of the conquest of the Brasileirão the following year by the São Paulo club, was announced as a new addition to the Sucre team on March 30 this year.

The two teams faced each other only once in history, in the current edition of Libertadores, where Verdão thrashed 8-1 at Allianz Parque.

See information about the game:



INDEPENDENT PETROLERO x PALMEIRAS



Local: Olympic Patria, Bolivia

Date/Time: 5/3/2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Nicolas Lamolina (ARG)

Auxiliaries: Maximiliano Del Yesso (ARG) and Daiana Milone (ARG)

Where to watch: SBT, Conmebol TV and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

INDEPENDENT OIL: Arancibia; Chiatti, Cabrera and Bento; Sajama, Acuña, Maconde, Palacios and Flores; Crystal and Correa. Technician: Marcelo Robledo.

Embezzlement: There is not

Suspended: There is not

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Luan (physical transition), Jailson (cruciate ligament tear)

Suspended: There is not