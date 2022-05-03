index points to growth of 0.34% in February

The Central Bank informed, this Monday (2), that the level of economic activity had an increase in the month of February. Thus, the increase was small but important, with an increase of 0.34% compared to January. In the first month of the year, the index had registered a fall.

Digital Notary: demand for the service increased during the pandemic; know the services

So the increase is significant. Remembering the Index of Economic Activity (IBC-Br) serves as the “preview of GDP”. That is, it shows the sum of all goods and services produced in the country. So, to find out more, check it out below.

You are likely to also like:

Central Bank: second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System is postponed due to the strike

IPCA-15 points out that April had the highest inflation in 27 years

After fall in January, Central Bank index points to growth of 0.34%

First, it is worth saying that the BC Index is different from the GDP result released by the IBGE. In the case of the Central Bank’s IBC-Br, the indicator is created to try to anticipate GDP. But these numbers do not always match, or even come close to, what the IBGE discloses.

Compared to February last year, for example, the Central Bank reported that the activity level indicator released on Monday (2) registered growth of 0.66%. For this year, the financial market estimates a rise of 0.65%, with a strong deceleration compared to the 4.6% growth of 2021.

This is because the calculation of both numbers is done differently. In the case of the BC, the indicator incorporates issues such as estimates for agriculture, industry and services, in addition to taxes. However, it does not consider the demand side, which in turn the IBGE incorporates in its GDP calculation.

However, the IBC-Br is extremely important. Today, it is one of the tools used by the Central Bank to define the country’s basic interest rate, for example. So, with the lower growth of the economy, in theory there was less pressure with inflation. In March, the rate reached 11.75% per year, the highest level in five years. In the coming months, it should rise even more, reaching 13.25% by the end of 2022.

FGTS emergency withdrawal: Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Ronnie Chua / Shutterstock.com