Industrial production grows faster than expected in March, but ends quarter in decline

Industrial production grew 0.3% in March compared to February in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Tuesday (3), but still declines 4.5% in the year .

The result was above market forecasts, which pointed to a 0.1% increase in March according to the Refinitiv consensus, and production grew in 3 of the 4 economic categories and in 14 of the 26 surveyed sectors.

Despite the increase in comparison with February, industrial production accumulated a drop of 4.5% in the first quarter and retreated 2.1% compared to the same month of 2021 – the eighth consecutive negative rate on this basis of comparison.

In the 12-month period, PIM (Monthly Industrial Survey) data point to an increase of 1.8%, but the intensity of growth has been decreasing since August 2021 (when growth was 7.2%), according to the IBGE.

Capital goods lead the way

Among the four major economic categories, capital goods (+8.0%) and durable consumer goods (+2.5%) registered the highest increases in March — and intensified the advances registered in February (+2.5% and +1.4%, respectively).

The intermediate goods sector also grew (+0.6%) in the monthly comparison, but below the level of the previous month (+1.8%).

The segment of semi and non-durable consumer goods dropped 3.3% in March, after three consecutive months of growth (a period in which it accumulated expansion of 4.3%).

Vehicles and drinks stand out

Among the 26 areas of activity surveyed, the main increases in March were: automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (+6.9%), other chemical products (+7.8%), beverages (+6.4%) and machines and equipment (+4.9%).

The first three intensified the rise in relation to February (when they rose by 4.3%, 0.6% and 6.1%, respectively) and the machinery and equipment branch returned to growth after three consecutive months of decline (when it accumulated low of 3.6%).

Other relevant positive contributions to industrial production in March came from computer equipment, electronic and optical products (+7.9%), leather, travel items and footwear (+8.9%) and mining and quarrying (+0, 9%).

food product withdrawal

Among the 12 activities that registered a decline, the main negative impacts were: food products (-1.7%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (-2.1%) and pharmochemical and pharmaceutical products (-8.4 %).

The branch of food products retreated after four consecutive months of high (when it accumulated expansion of 14.9%), and that of pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals eliminated part of the advance of 12.5% ​​registered in February.

Other negative highlights were the sectors of metal products (-3.6%) and electrical machines, equipment and materials (-4.9%).

Fall of 4.5% in the year

In the year, all four major economic categories still accumulated retraction: durable consumer goods (-18.3%), semi and non-durable consumer goods (-4.4%), intermediate goods (-3.4%) and capital goods (-2.6%).

On this basis of comparison, industrial production declines in 22 of the 26 branches, in 56 of the 79 groups and in 66% of the 805 products surveyed.

The main negative influences are registered by motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (-10.2%), rubber and plastic products (-16.3%), metal products (-16.2%) and machines, appliances and electrical materials (-18.6%).

Of the 4 activities that expanded their production in the year, the biggest positive influences were: coke, petroleum products and biofuels (+5.4%) and food products (+2.4%).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related