Inflation estimate for this year rises for the 16th time and is already approaching 8%







Supermarket in Rio de Janeiro 03/14/2020 Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Financial market economists raised their estimate of expected inflation for this year for the 16th consecutive week, indicated the report of the Focus Bulletin released by the Central Bank (BC) this Monday, 2nd. The estimate was from 7.65% to 7.89 %, according to the Market Focus Report, increasingly far from this year’s target ceiling (5%).

At the end of March, the BC admitted that the inflation target should be exceeded again this year. The probability of “overflow” of the target is 88% to 97%, calculated the institution.

For 2023, the main focus of monetary policy, the departure from the center of the target (3.25%, with a margin of 1.75% to 4.75%) also continues, with an increase from 4.00% to 4.10% .

For 2022, a month ago, the median for the IPCA was 6.97%. As for 2023, it was 3.80%. Considering the 102 changes in the last five working days, the median for 2022 also rose, from 7.72% to 7.95%. For 2023, the 100 changes made in the last five business days raised the median estimate from 4.00 to 4.12%.

The median for 2024 remained at 3.20% in the last week, from 3.12% a month earlier. The forecast for 2025 remained at 3%, the same percentage as a month ago.

The target for 2024 is 3%, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points (from 1.5% to 4.5%). For 2025, in turn, the target has not yet been defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

In a statement issued by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in March, the BC updated its forecasts for inflation with estimates of 7.1% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023. Given the volatility in the oil market caused by the war in Ukraine , the collegiate also created an alternative scenario, with greater probability, in which the forecasts would be at 6.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The collegiate raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 11.75% per year.

Interest rate

The projection for the Selic – the basic interest rate – at the end of this year was stable in the Market Focus Report. In the last week, the median remained at 13.25%, compared to 13.00% per year a month ago.

At the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in March, the collegiate indicated its intention to once again raise the Selic by 1 percentage point in May, from 11.75% to 12.75% per year, and, in subsequent communications, the collegiate has signaled a tendency to end the cycle next month.

After the surprise with the March IPCA (1.62%), however, the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, pointed out that the committee would analyze whether there was a change in trend and that it could reassess the strategies.

In the Focus Bulletin, financial market economists increased the projection for the Selic at the end of 2023 from 9% to 9.25%. The forecast for the end of 2024 remained at 7.50%, the same percentage as four weeks ago. Likewise, the forecast for the end of 2025 was maintained at 7%, the same percentage as a month ago.

GDP

The Market Focus Report also brought an increase in the median forecast for the expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, which went from 0.65% to 0.70%. A month ago, the estimate was 0.52%.

Considering only the 56 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for GDP at the end of 2022 went from 0.70% to 0.75%.

For 2023, the estimate remained at 1%, from 1.30% four weeks ago. The Focus Report also brought the medians for 2024 and 2025 GDP, which remained at 2%, the same percentage as a month ago.